Newbury review: Hollywood Treasure and Bow Creek impress

Hollywood Treasure (16/1) won the Sequoia Hair & Spirit St Hugh's Stakes in an exciting finish to the feature Listed sprint at Newbury.
Trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy was recently announced as the principal trainer for the big spending owners and sealed the burgeoning relationship with his Gregorian filly who had made a winning debut at Wolverhampton on April Fools' Day.
Retained rider David Egan was on board even money favourite Flowerhead with Rowan Scott picking up the ride on Hollywood Treasure; both were drawn high and raced in a group of six towards the stands' side.
As the pace quickened, it looked as though Hollywood Treasure was treading water whereas the more experienced Flowerhead started to make her ground on the leaders with Daneh Of Dandy in her sights.
Gradually, though, the penny dropped for Hollywood Treasure and she joined issue along with Palmeira who was racing towards the centre of the course. It looked nip and tuck as the camera angle changed as the line approached but Hollywood Treasure was in front when it mattered.
The winning distances were a neck and a head, from Palmeira and Flowerhead, with Our Cody three parts of a length away in fourth and Daneh Of Dandy a neck back in fifth.
It was a second stakes race victory for Scott who told Sky Sports Racing: "She's obviously only had the one start, she had a little bit of a setback I think, and she'll get a lot of confidence from that, she won well.
"She was in amongst horses and when I first went for her, she just rolled around slightly, and then when the gap came and opened up properly, she picked up well and was strong at the line. She could get six, she has got a lot of natural speed as well, so there are options there for her.
"She's not the biggest but when she fills out in herself, there is scope there."
When asked how he came by the ride and if he was riding work for the Newmarket handler, Scott replied: "I've been in a couple of times and I'm available to go in whenever, it's good to get on a few when I can, really appreciate it."
The dogs are barking
In the preceding TPT Fire Supports St Michaels Hospice EBF Maiden Stakes Bow Creek (2/1 joint-favourite) justified strong support to make a taking debut, winning by four and a half lengths for trainer George Boughey.
Winning jockey Billy Loughnane was cagey in the face of some hyperbolic questions put to him, saying: "I've always liked him and thought he'd take a lot of beating coming here today; I couldn't believe how well I was going at the two pole.
"It was a taking performance, we're not a hundred per cent sure what he's beaten there but his work had been pleasing coming into it and I imagine George will have options for him now.
"He's still quite weak, albeit he's a compact horse, and I think he'll improve a lot for a little bit of time and strengthening up and hopefully he'll have a nice three-year-old campaign."
