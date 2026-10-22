Newbury reschedule Group races after Saturday card called off due to waterlogging

Friday's meeting had already fallen foul of the elements and now the fixture due to feature the BetVictor St Simon Stakes and Horris Hill has followed suit after significant overnight rain.

The BHA swiftly moved to rescheduled the two Group 3 races to Newmarket next week.

A statement read: "The St Simon Stakes will now be contested at Newmarket on Friday October 30 for a prize fund totalling £75,000, with the Horris Hill Stakes taking place at the same venue the following day, Saturday October 31, with a total prize fund of £50,000.

"The Horris Hill will be changed from a colts and geldings race to all-sex. This accounts for the loss of the Listed Radley Stakes from Newbury's fixture, a race for fillies over the same trip as the Horris Hill."

Cheltenham has eased to good to soft, good in places following 19mm of rainfall from midnight and is expected to soften further during the day. It's now soft, heavy in places at Doncaster for their Friday card.