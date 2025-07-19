Newbury report: Steventon Stakes

Outsider of the field Royal Dubai comes out on top in Steventon Stakes at Newbury.
They didn't appear to go too quick in the first half of the race, but the tempo quickened in the straight, and Royal Dubai found plenty under pressure inside the final furlong to deny three-year-old Rashabar.
He was previously trained by Marco Botti and made the perfect start for Owen Burrows, travelling into contention in style and clearly appreciating the return to a mile and a quarter.
The Roger Varian-trained Enfjaar started 6/4 favourite and, while he was still travelling well when the pace quickened, he found less than looked likely, failing to build on his eye-catching run at Royal Ascot.
Trainer Owen Burrows said: "I've only had him a month and we're still learning about him. I felt at a mile he looked a bit exposed and I thought with his pedigree it was worth trying this trip again.
"His work has been very good, very pleasing at home. He came in great shape from Marco's, so yeah, that was very pleasing, very pleasing."
