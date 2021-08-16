Partnered by Lavelle’s husband and assistant, former jockey Barry Fenton, Paisley Park was accompanied in the exercise by stablemate Flemcara. The 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle hero took the Long Distance Hurdle, sponsored by Ladbrokes, that November and was second to Thyme Hill 12 months ago.

A decision on whether the nine-year-old stays hurdling or goes novice chasing is likely to be made after that race.

Lavelle said: “I’m really happy with him. It’s lovely to get him here and on a bit of ground to get his blood up. He knows exactly what he has to do on the gallops at home and he’s a big, strong horse and takes that work, but coming onto a racecourse is different.