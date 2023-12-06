Newbury Paddock Notes including Hermes Allen and Jeriko Du Reponet

Those of us that left Newbury on Friday afternoon convinced there was little chance of our returning on Saturday got a pleasant surprise – unless we'd banked on a lie-in – when the track passed its inspection around seven o'clock that morning.

All credit to George Hill, in his first year as Newbury Clerk of the Course, and his team for getting the meeting on. The feature Coral Gold Cup (rumoured to be lined up for a switch to Haydock, a meeting ironically called off for frost) was a cracker, even if those in the stands had to watch most of the race off the big screen, the track shrouded in mist. The form looks typically strong, with a trio of seven year olds in their second season over fences taking the first three places. Datsalrightgino proved very well served by a marked step up in trip (campaigned at up to two-and-a-half miles previously), getting the better of the strong-travelling Mahler Mission after the last. The Grand National might be an option for the pair in the spring, though the level of form shown isn't far off what would be required at Grade 2 level. One runner that ran better than his placing was the bottom-weight Shakem Up'Arry, who was 3 lb out of the handicap. He did plenty up with the pace and weakened only going to the last. Shakem Up'Arry had plenty of form in good handicaps last season and he could well find a race at a slightly lower level – the 0-145 on the second day of the King George meeting at Kempton might be just the ticket. Arguably the most impressive performance over the two days, taking the standard of race into account, came from Hermes Allen. He had won the Challow Hurdle and been placed behind Irish Point in the Mersey, but his physique screams chaser, so it was no surprise that he was able to take to it so well in landing the Grade 2 John Francome on his first outing over fences.

Formerly the Berkshire, this is a race that Hermes Allen's trainer Paul Nicholls has won with Clan des Obeaux and had Stage Star finish runner-up in, both that pair with a win under their belt before they went to Newbury. That Hermes Allen was thought up to going for a Grade 2 first time up suggests a novice held in very high regard. He obviously justified that with a very professional debut. His jumping was solid and will get slicker with experience. Like Stage Star, Hermes Allen seems likely to be kept at around this trip, though with a different programme to his stable companion last season in store, at least until the Cheltenham Festival, when the Turners Novices' Chase also seems the obvious target. Ignore the noise, Jingko achieved more The two-mile maiden and two-mile-five novice hurdles at the meeting both have a notable roll of honour and this season's winners, both in the care of Nicky Henderson, seem very likely to add to the races' distinguished record. Jeriko du Reponet, in the maiden, was visually much the more striking performance, but it came against limited opposition, and in terms of achievement Jingko Blue in the novice gave a performance at least a stone better. Jeriko du Reponet, winner of his only start in Irish points, is a tall gelding who came with a tall reputation, already quoted around 12/1 for the Supreme without a run over hurdles or in a bumper. Since he cruised home, he has settled at odds between 13/2 and 8/1, which still seems short, if not so short as a quote of 4/1 immediately after the race. That Jonbon and Buveur d'Air are among Henderson's previous winners of the Newbury maiden may have something to do with it. Not that either won the Supreme. Jingko Blue, who'd been beaten on bad ground at Warwick on his hurdling debut, went one better at the chief expense of the previous winners Masaccio and Emailandy, the first three doing really well to draw so far clear. Inexperience in a steadily-run race was nearly the winner's undoing, but having been headed on the run-in he responded well to get up on the line. The winner received 6 lb from the placed pair, all three with a physique that suggests they will make chasers in the long term. Emailandy might well have been closer still but for fluffing the last, and although he was beaten here, it wouldn't be a surprise if he turned up in the Challow at the end of the month, given the route taken by his trainer Nicholls' winners of this novice. The last three, all with Nicholls, – Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Stay Away Fay – went on to win a Grade 1 novice over hurdles and all are or will be even better as chasers. It says plenty about ante-post markets for novice hurdles at Cheltenham that Jingko Blue caused not even a ripple in those for the Ballymore and Albert Barlett. Buzz trumps achievement. Jen gives benefit of the doubt Sticking with inexperienced hurdlers, Newbury staged a couple of listed events for fillies/mares. The fillies juvenile on Friday, moved from Aintree, attracted a pair of Gordon Elliott runners, notably Wodhooh, who was a class apart on looks and justified short odds with a bit to spare. The mares novice went to the tough and genuine Manimole. She was making her sixteenth appearance in a little over a year since her debut and gained her fourth win. She's improved on her last two starts, but was all out to see off the 50/1-chance Brave Jen and this was surely a substandard renewal of the race. Brave Jen hadn't anything much in the way of form beforehand and she's immature at present, both physically and mentally, but she has a good pedigree and is trained by Nicky Henderson, so gets the benefit of any doubt for the time being.