Timeform's man at the track David Clearly with his early thoughts on Saturday's Classic trials at Newbury.

The most anticipated trial so far as the Guineas was concerned lasted all of seconds, last year's leading two-year-old Chaldean taking a bump out of the stalls, which caused his rider Frankie Dettori to exit the saddle. Chaldean hasn't developed a lot since last year, so questions are there as to whether he will make the progress required for the classic. Seven of the other runners in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury hold entries in the Guineas, but the all-the-way winner Isaac Shelby isn't among them, though he does hold an entry in the French version, and that appears his likely target. Isaac Shelby, last seen when last of seven behind Chaldean in the Dewhurst, looked in good nick for his return and ran out a ready winner from Charyn, with the field well strung out behind them. Conditions have been particularly testing over the two days at Newbury and are very unlikely to be replicated at Newmarket.

The Greenham was well run; in the Fred Darling, by contrast, they went much more steadily. Plenty still held a chance two out, before a pair of once-raced fillies drew clear of the field. Remarquee, the joint-shortest priced of the nine entered at Newmarket, overcame considerable greenness to come out on top. Whether she will know enough to handle the undulations of Newmarket has to be a concern and she also might be better off heading to France. The form of the Fred Darling overall is probably no better than for an average running, and its record as a Guineas pointer has been pretty poor in recent times. However, the first two have plenty more to offer and connections of the runner-up Stenton Glider must be tempted to let her take her chance at Newmarket. Stenton Glider was about the pick of the paddock and showed considerable improvement on her debut form. There is more to come from her and she finished the race well enough to think she'll stay the extra furlong in the classic.