Trainer Neil King feels the six-year-old showed he would be suited by that ultra-competitive handicap when second in the Betfair Exchange Trophy.

Onemorefortheroad had won his last three starts in the style of a progressive sort and lost little in defeat to Tritonic.

King said: “It was a great run. I was really pleased with him. There were no hard luck stories. He was beaten by a better horse on the day, trained by my great mate and neighbour (Alan King).

“He was grand this morning. We’d love to go to the Betfair Hurdle with him. I think that would be ideal for the horse.

“He did everything right. I was pleased how his jumping and everything held up at speed. He was all good this morning.”

