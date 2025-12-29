Newbury Monday review & replays

A round-up of the pick of the rest of the action from Newbury on Challow Hurdle day.

Nicholls' youngster sinks jolly The Paul Nicholls-trained Minella Yoga got the better of 2/7 favourite Act Of Innocence in the Coral 'Daily Rewards Shaker' 'Introductory' Hurdle. The two market leaders had the two-mile contest between them from a long way out and the penalised Act Of Innocence still looked to be in control at the head affairs jumping two out. However, Harry Cobden was stalking on the three-year-old Minella Yoga - who was in receipt of 20lb in weight - and after a neater jump at the final flight, he pounced on the favourite who didn't give up without a fight. Minella Yoga quickened best on the run to the line and the 16/5 second-favourite came out on top by three-quarters of a length, with a 12-length gap back to Blues Singer (17/2) in third.

Nicholls, who used to train runner-up Act Of Innocence, said on Sky Sports Racing: "I'm absolutely delighted. He worked very nicely at Wincanton the other day, he's just needed to sharpen his jumping and all of that. "He gallops and jumps, he's a proper horse. He's a real baby, but I loved that one!" Cobden said: "He's a lovely horse and just three years old. He was very relaxed and behind the bridle, I just loved the way he went through the race. "I just thought we'd have the one go and if we weren't good enough then you know where you are don't you? But as soon as he got competitive and upsides, he got his head down and battled well. "He's big and gangly and has got a knee-action, he's already proven in soft ground. But it's a lovely start for us."

Noise continues upward trajectory White Noise completed a hat-trick of wins with victory in the opening Play Coral's Free 'Racing-Super-Series' Mares' Handicap Hurdle. The progressive five-year-old, trained by Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, was sent off at 4/1 under Tom Bellamy and was handily placed throughout the race. She travelled up sweetly between rival to lead in the home straight before staying on strongly to see off Graecia by five lengths. Tour Ovalie stuck to her task in third

Bellamy said on Sky Sports Racing: "I wouldn't mind a few more like her. "It was a bit of a worry, the ground and the trip, we either wanted it further or softer. She is really likeable though, for a big mare she's very neat and accurate and she tries very hard. "The ground isn't quick, but it's good in places, but dead in others. It's fine."

Moores strike again

Old Cowboy was a well-backed winner at Newbury

The well-backed Old Cowboy ran out a ready winner of the Coral Racing Club 'Join For Free' Handicap Chase. Trainers Gary and Josh Moore had taken the two-mile contest with Issar d'Airy a couple of years ago and repeated the dose with the Freddie Mitchell-ridden Old Cowboy, the five-year-old bounding clear approaching the last and just kept up to his work to hold the staying-on top-weight Pleasington by four lengths.

