Newbury - testing ground expected

Newbury host Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser

By Sporting Life
13:07 · SUN March 17, 2024

A fundraising lunch in aid of Motor Neurone Disease is taking place at Newbury racecourse on March 22, organised by Triumph Hurdle-winning jockey Steve Jobar and his committee.

Jobar was diagnosed with MND himself in April 2022, when he was shocked to discover there was no cure or effective treatment for his illness.

During his career in the saddle, Jobar rode over 130 winners, which included the 1980 Triumph Hurdle on Heighlin.

His former weighing-room colleague John Francome and trainer Richard Phillips will be on hand at the lunch conducting the auction of a host of attractive prizes.

All 45 tables have been sold and a raffle will be held, where the first prize is a new car or £13,000.

An online auction with 75 items is also taking place, with options to bid on sports tickets, stable visits and sporting memorabilia.

All monies raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the event is on course to raise over £100,000, with half going into research into finding a cure for MND and the other half going to the local branch which has supported and offered pastoral care to Jobar and his wife, Dottie.

The items van be viewed at www.stevejobarsupportsmnd.com.

