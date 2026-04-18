Newbury Greenham Day review: Vicki Gibbins from the course

Thank God for racing Twitter, that’s all I can say.
Did you know Albert Einstein died on this day, in 1955? No, neither did I, but it was a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, in case you were interested.
It’s Saturday after a back-to-back bonanza at Newmarket and Newbury and the words have dried up. We exhausted the phrase ‘surprise winner’ in the Nell Gwyn and the Craven, used all our superlatives to describe Synchronicity and became over-excited by I’m The One.
But you can always rely on Coolmore to deliver the names fit for headlines - remind me, was Einstein the one with the apple or the lightbulb?
Apple confirmed, I head to the rail to watch.
Positioned near the winning post, I’m parked between a charming couple who have backed Title Role and the lad who leads up Needle Match, so you’d like to think we’ll have a positive outcome between us.
They leave the stalls and we’re all happy, no major concerns.
“Look, Tiger Roll is going really well!” says one half of charming couple.
Forget theory of relativity, we’ve gone back in time.
I’m still recovering from the mention of a dual Grand National winner on Spring Trials Day as Alparslan crosses the line in front.
S***, back to the drawing board.
Tiger Roll may have been disappointing, but trainer Karl Burke is pleased and I’m hopeful he can deliver some punchy quotes – preferably with a ‘booked his ticket for Newmarket’ vibe or maybe even a cheeky ‘roll the dice’.
“I’m sure he’ll turn up at one of the Guineas, but which one do we go for?” he muses.
Sigh.
“He’s a high-class horse and he’s got a great mind. When I saw him in the paddock, I thought he’d come on for the run but the mile trip is the big question.
“When you watch the last fifty yards there, he’s going away from the second and the third.
“He’s been to Newmarket and didn’t really like the undulations of the track, although it could have been as an inexperienced two-year-old. Racing around a bend at Longchamp, that might not be his cup of tea. The Curragh will suit him well, but he’s got time to go to both the English and Irish Guineas.”
“It’s a nice problem to have.”
It might be a nice problem for Karl but I’m left with two Spring Trial winners, neither necessarily Newmarket-bound.
Convergent makes a fair effort to capture the headlines by recording a quick-fire double for the same yard, despite facing considerable trouble-in-running under comeback kid Clifford Lee.
“The horse got me out of jail,” he tells Matt Chapman. “He was travelling really well, we’ve come up the rail and they got away from me.
“Luckily enough, I had the horse underneath me to get back up.”
Five days, too many words and a narrative Newbury desert. I’m about to concede defeat, but life has a way of looking after you when you need it the most.
“I wish you would perform like that when we get home,” says an enthused owner in the winners’ enclosure.
Sometimes, they write themselves.
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