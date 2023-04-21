A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newbury where Dapper Valley made an impressive winning debut.
Dapper Valley posted an impressive debut performance as he triumphed in style in the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury.
The Dandy Man colt was introduced into the betting for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot at 16/1 given Pat Dobbs did not need to get too serious in winning by two and a quarter lengths at 11/2.
It was a timely success for his syndicate of owners, Thurloe Thoroughbreds, given just a few hours earlier they had announced the retirement of their Cesarewitch and Grade Two-winning hurdler, Buzz.
“He’s always been a nice colt but we were in two minds whether to run him on that (soft) ground,” said Hannon. “I love the way he travelled. He has a lovely temperament and took it all in his stride. I’d say he’s a pretty useful two-year-old and I hope he’s a Royal Ascot horse. He’ll need another run before then, which could be back here at the Lockinge meeting.”
