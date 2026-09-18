Newbury Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newbury including free video replays.

Giant Jahwar enters Classic picture Bin Jahwar towered over his rivals both on the racetrack, and the winner’s enclosure, after adding his name to an illustrious roll of honour with victory in the Haynes Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes. The son of Ghaiyyath made it two wins from as many starts when landing the mile prize, which has been claimed by the likes of Group One winners King’s Theatre, Rainbow Quest, and Unfuwain. Arriving with a lofty reputation following a bloodless debut success at Newmarket 34 days, the Godolphin-owned colt was sent off a 2/5 chance to follow up that victory and enhance his Classic credentials. Having raced just in behind the pace set by Algaihabane, the response was not immediate from Bin Jahwar, who took a few strides to hit full stride, once called on for his effort by Classic-winning rider Buick. It looked for a moment that defeat might be on the cards for Bin Jahwar after recent Haydock Park scorer Flying Pirate swept past, but there was to be no shock result with the odds-on market leader rallying well to defeat King High by half a length to give both Appleby and Buick their second winner together on the card.

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Appleby said: “He is a big boy. His half-brother was a big unit. People might have said he is too big to run, but he will be the same size next year, but stronger. He learnt nothing at Newmarket, but he has learnt today. “People might have wanted to see him win more emphatically, but to be honest I thought quick ground over a mile would be sharp enough for him. He is a mile and a quarter/mile and a half horse next year. We will put him away for the winter. “When they are big old units they don’t usually quicken, but he quickened away, and that is what I was pleased to see. He made it at Newmarket, but Will was right to take a lead today. I was pleased to see everything he did today. “We will put him in a Derby trial in the spring. He will have taken plenty from that today. Whether he is a Derby horse, there is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet, but we might put him straight in a Dante.” Dubai dates for Sorrengail Sorrengail booked her ticket on Charlie Appleby’s team for Dubai over the winter when returning to winning ways in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes. Having found Evenfall too strong on her previous visit to the Berkshire venue, the daughter of Wootton Bassett appeared to appreciate the step up to seven furlongs for the first time to register the second success of her career. Although early leader Learning attempted to stage a late rally close to the line, she could not quite get on terms with the 8/11 favourite, who passed the post with half a length to spare in the hands of William Buick.

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Appleby said: “We felt she might appreciate stepping up to the seven after that last start here where I felt the winner just quickened past us and we just galloped out. I was keen to step up to seven furlongs and today’s opposition was there for us to hopefully get the job done. “Going forward I will probably take her to Dubai. There is a nice little programme around there as she can go in the UAE 1000 Guineas trial out there and then the UAE 1000 Guineas. “I think that will be her next trip and I think we will back off her now. There are those nice races at Newmarket next week, but then after the ground might just go. She is not the biggest, or most robust filly, so we will let her spin around there for the winter.”

Oakford is away and clear at Newbury

Teal thinking big with Oakford Roger Teal can afford to start dreaming big with Oakford, who put his previous experience to good use when routing his rivals from the front in the Kennet Valley Syndicates Nick Robinson EBF Maiden Stakes. After finishing fifth on his debut at Salisbury behind subsequent Norfolk Stakes hero Orthodox at Salisbury, the son of Dark Angel then found only one too good at Goodwood last time out. Although suffering a small setback after that effort, the 4-1 chance showed he had made a full recovery when quickening clear late on in the six furlong contest before passing the post four and three quarter lengths clear of War Chest.

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