Newbury Friday preview: What the trainers say

What the trainers say Olympic eventer turned racehorse trainer Sir Mark Todd will find out if he has a Classic contender on his hands when Tasman Bay lines up for the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup British EBF Conditions Stakes at Newbury on Friday. Todd is a unanimously revered figure in the eventing world, having represented New Zealand at seven Olympic games and brought home two gold medals alongside multiple successes in world championships and top-flight horse trials at Badminton and Burghley. Upon retirement Todd undertook a brief spell training in his native country before returning to ride in the 2008 Beijing Games, after which he retired in earnest in 2019 and took up training on English soil at his yard near Lambourn. The trainer has enjoyed six victories already this year from only 29 runners, the most eyecatching of which was the Le Havre colt Tasman Bay. The three-year-old was sixth on debut at Newbury in October, and made a winning reappearance this season when taking the Bombardier Novice Stakes on Newcastle’s Tapeta track in late March.

Tasman Bay crossed the line three and a half lengths ahead of 1-5 favourite King Vega that day, with the latter significantly more experienced having run four times previously and finished second in the Group Three Solario Stakes. “He’s very well, we’re very happy with him,” Todd said of the chestnut. “He won nicely at Newcastle but this a different test, a step up again. He’ll be back on turf so it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with that.” The Newbury contest – a race in which Enable was beaten in 2017 – could produce some of this season’s Classic challengers as most of the field have entries for the highest-calibre Group races. Todd’s runner is no exception as he holds a Derby ticket, with a good performance likely to inspire the trainer to make a late entry for Dante Stakes at York or consider Lingfield’s Derby Trial. “It’s almost like a Listed quality field and it could end up being a bit of a Derby trial or an Oaks trial as there’s a good filly (Senita) in there,” Todd said. “Obviously when we made the Derby entry he was a yearling and we didn’t want to get too much ahead of ourselves, but depending on the outcome at Newbury on Friday, we’ll have to look at options. We may end up having to pay a late entry to the Dante or look at going to Lingfield for the Derby Trial.” Tasman Bay’s sixth-placed debut was on heavy ground, with his latest assignment likely to be run on going more suitable for the developing colt. “He’s such a good-actioned horse, he’s got such a good stride and I think good ground will suit him better,” his trainer said. “He’s much stronger, he hasn’t grown that much in height, but he’s developed more and I think over the next couple of months he’ll continue to develop. “He’s a big, raw horse, so we’ll just take it one step at a time. If at any stage he looks like he’s not going to make it then we’ll change tack, but at the moment that’s our aim.”

