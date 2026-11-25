Le Frimeur is 11/4 favourite for Friday’s Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury after 11 horses were declared.

Harry Derham’s charge will be making his seasonal reappearance and stepping into open company for the first time after winning all three novice hurdles last term including a Grade One at Punchestown on his final start. The last two winners of the race, Impose Toi and Strong Leader, line up again. Dan Skelton saddles the progressive Soldier Reeves, Emma Lavelle runs Ma Shantou while Caldwell Potter returns over timber after a season on the sidelines.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 11/4 Le Frimeur, 7/2 Strong Leader, 9/2 Soldier Reeves, 11/2 Ma Shantou, 6 Impose Toi, 14 Caldwell Potter, 16 Wade Out, 20 Lud’or, 25 Supremely West, Thomas Mor, 33 Lavida Adiva

Taurus Bay in action at Aintree

Taurus Bay heads a field of five for the Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase on the same card. Ben Pauling’s charge made a winning start over fences in the Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase at Aintree earlier this month and has a 3lb penalty on Friday. Act Of Innocence hasn’t been declared but it’s still a strong field which includes Aintree third Favour And Fortune, Dan Skelton’s Royal Infantry, two from two over fences, Tutti Quanti for Paul Nicholls and Catchintsavo who earned a Timeform 'large P' for his chasing debut when fourth behind Butch Cassidy at Cheltenham.