For all the philosophical talk from Paul Nicholls about the perceived out-of-form nature of his powerful string, there was plenty of relief when his principal Cheltenham Festival hope Bravemansgame defied a welter-weight in Newbury’s Super Saturday opener.

As one winner from 37 runners became two from 38, jump racing’s 12-time champion trainer turned to a well-wisher with a theatrical wiping of his brow and a loudly-exclaimed “phew”.

“A bit of fun”, he said, but from what I saw it was all delivered with a certain degree of feeling.

While there was a further win for the Ditcheat team at Uttoxeter, the defeats here of the well-fancied pair Clan Des Obeaux and Hitman and all of his other runners – though none was beaten far – probably ensures that sceptics who have been picking over the entrails of the Nicholls results of late will not be stopping just yet.

Nicholls pleased with Newbury runners

He said: “I’ve had two winners today – Bravemansgame has done it really well – and the next ones have run real, good races.

“The biggest problem we have is that we’ve had something like a 29 percent strike rate all season, and all of a sudden it’s dropped to 23 percent.

“But if you look at the trainers’ table and see everyone else’s strike rate, we’ve actually done bloody well – always over a 12 month period you’re going to have a little lull and if you’re ever going to do it then January and early-February is a good time to do it.

“You’ve always got to have faith in yourself, they’ve looked great – you should never change anything – I don’t get worried like I used to because you know perfectly well things will come right in the end.”