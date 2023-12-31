Check out the view from connections ahead of New Year's Day's big-race action from Cheltenham.

2.05 - Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase Stage Star will attempt to continue his Cheltenham love affair when he seeks further Prestbury Park riches in the Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase. Paul Nicholls’ talented chaser has thrived in the Cotswolds since being sent chasing at the beginning of last season. Having landed a competitive handicap on Festival Trials Day in January, he returned to scoop Grade One honours in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the March showpiece. He then recorded a third course triumph when surviving a final fence mishap in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, a performance which propelled the Ditcheat star towards the top of the Ryanair Chase market. Connections had toyed with a trip to Leopardstown for the Savills Chase over the Christmas period, with Lingfield’s Fleur de Lys Chase also mooted as a possible destination for Stage Star’s Festival tune-up. However, the decision has been made to return to the track he knows best, where he will shoulder the hefty burden of 12st in search of a £56,950 first prize.

“There weren’t too many options to be honest with you, so we thought we would have a look at this,” said Nicholls. “It is only a small field for a £100,000 handicap, but he has got to go somewhere en route to the Ryanair Chase and this is the perfect race for him. I’m glad we didn’t go over to Ireland, as it looked like it was going to be a hell of a hot race. I thought let’s come here instead, as he likes it at Cheltenham and he has won around there before. “He schooled well on Friday, and he worked yesterday morning (Saturday), but it has been pretty much routine stuff since the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He loves it around there. I’ve no idea why, although he does like going left-handed. We have to run somewhere, as he can’t stand in his box until the Cheltenham Festival, and this race works out well for him.” Although Stage Star will have to give weight away to all of his rivals as he races off a career-high mark of 166, Nicholls believes he has the class to overcome the burden of being at the top of the handicap. The champion trainer said: “He is possibly going to have to step up again off a mark of 166, but he is the class horse in the race. “He is improving, and the form of his Paddy Power Gold Cup win has been franked with Fugitif, who was fourth that day, coming out and winning the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham, so I’d like to think he would be hard to beat. “I do like to run good horses off big weights in handicaps. Phil Smith (former handicapper) used to say more often than not, the top weight in a handicap wins. It is something that we’ve done with lots of horses in the past and if it is the right race for them, then you do it. “I don’t think it is the hottest race in the world, but it is competitive. His sole aim this season is the Ryanair Chase and this would be it for him until then.”

Stage Star will concede over a stone to chief market rival Richmond Lake, with Donald McCain’s charge arriving at Cheltenham on a real upwards curve and having won his last four appearances. He was impressive in testing ground when a 14-length winner at Aintree on his most recent start and will have the assistance of champion jockey Brian Hughes for a rare assault on Cheltenham from this powerhouse northern team. Meanwhile, Shakem Up’Arry finished fifth when sent off favourite for this contest 12 months ago before returning to be third over the track and trip at the Cheltenham Festival. His petrol tank emptied late on when running a creditable race in the Coral Gold Cup on his reappearance and he now drops back in distance in search of a share of the £100,000 prize-fund. “He ran a lovely race at Newbury in the Coral Gold Cup, he just did a little bit too much early doors,” said trainer Ben Pauling. “I knew he would have needed that as well, because he had a very bad preparation. Hopefully, a drop back in trip on heavy ground at Cheltenham will suit him down to the ground. “He seems to enjoy it (at Cheltenham) and if we can just hold on to him a bit longer and challenge a little later, we will see how we get on.” Frero Banbou is another to bring course-and-distance form to the table, having finished third to Fugitif here in the December Gold Cup, and is representing the on-song Venetia Williams stable. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Torn And Frayed struck over the track and trip on Trials Day last season and knows his way around Cheltenham, despite failing to sparkle so far this term. The select field of six is rounded off by Sam Thomas’ Al Dancer, who may turn 11 for this contest but has already shown this term he is not to be underestimated when winning at Chepstow before placing in Aintree’s Old Roan Chase.

3.15 - Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (Grade 2) Connections of Marie’s Rock are anticipating a blockbuster showdown with Bob Olinger when their star mare defends her Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle title. Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham Festival scorer has always shown a liking to the Prestbury Park undulations and won this contest in real style 12 months ago. However, the Middleham Park Racing-owned Marie’s Rock will have to pass a stern test if she is to retain her crown, as a strong cast of four have assembled for the Group Two feature of Cheltenham’s opening meeting of 2024. “It’s a bit of a different race this year and it’s a very good field,” said Middleham Park’s National Hunt racing manager Tom Palin. “Olly (Murphy) has two in there and it’s a tried-and-tested route for Brewin’upastorm, while his other runner, Strong Leader, is an interesting edition. “Bob Olinger though, he is a class horse over many years, and he is one I would be extremely respectful and worried about. He sets the standard really and on his going day this is very much is perfect race for him. But then again, Marie’s Rock is the defending queen, if you will. “It will be a hell of a battle up that hill between ourselves and Bob Olinger. I’m extremely looking forward to watching that unfold – it should be a premier race for the first premier fixture and hopefully we are on the right side of it.”