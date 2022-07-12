On Tuesday the BHA announced 20 recommendations from the Whip Consultation Steering Group which include significant changes to the penalties received by riders who contravene the rules – which may involve disqualification for the most serious breaches, and the whip to be used in the backhand position only.

The Seven Barrows handler, who has held a training licence since 1978 and seen a magnitude of changes in his 44 years in the training ranks, is keen to see how the jockeys will adapt to the new legislation.

Henderson is also sure he would have increased his tally of 72 Cheltenham Festival winners if the new regulations were in place in 2018 when Might Bite finished second to Native River in the Gold Cup and winning rider Richard Johnson was suspended for 7 days and fined £6,550 for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the second last fence.

“That is a classic example. We were never bothered at the time, but it is an example of a result which would have been overturned in our favour,” said Henderson. “At least now though everyone knows that is not going to happen again, which is a good thing and I think the perception is correct.

“I think the disqualification part was inevitable sooner or later as it is the only deterrent that will ensure a level playing field, so it is something we have to accept and it will level the pitch, there is no doubt about that.

“We’ve got to be wise to what the public perception of all this is and it will be interesting to see how the jockeys are going to adjust in terms of only using the backhand position. I didn’t see that one coming. I could see the disqualification bit coming, but I didn’t anticipate the banning of using the whip in the forehand position.