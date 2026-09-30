New starting procedures introduced for jumps racing

A visible “start area” is to be introduced, designated by a new set of marker poles up to 40 yards back from the existing ones. Races will only be allowed to start when the front rank of the field has entered the designated start area.

The objective of this is that riders will have certainty that the race will not be started in advance of this area and have certainty that their horse must be moving at walking pace within this area.

In addition, the wording within the rules as to the maximum pace at which a horse can approach the tapes has changed from "walk or jig-jog", to “walking pace".

The changes were made following consultations with various racing professionals including jockeys who participated in the process. The riders involved included Keith Donoghue, Liam Harrison, Jack Kennedy, Danny Mullins, Sean Quinlan, Gavin Sheehan, Harry Skelton, Mark Walsh and Tabitha Worsley.

Cathy O’Meara, Head of Raceday Officials for the BHA, said: “I would like to express our thanks to all of those who have given their time throughout this project, in particular to the jockeys who have willingly shared their time and expertise and helped us shape these new procedures.

“We are hopeful that the new procedures will create greater certainty for jockeys and the viewing public and reduce the number of false starts, especially at major fixtures where the issue is much more acute.

"We’ll monitor how it works through the trial period and will work with jockeys, trainers and officials to determine whether any adjustments are necessary."

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