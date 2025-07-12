New purchases by The Horse Watchers at the Newmarket July Sale

New recruits

Hostility is a well-bred horse. A good-looking sort who's not overly big but is athletic. He has some eye-catching maiden form in Ireland, including finishing fourth behind Delacroix on debut, showing plenty of ability straight away.

He's probably been a bit frustrating in that he's been beaten at short prices a couple of time this year. However, one of those runs was first time out when he finished second to Admiral Churchill of Paddy Twomey's, and that's a strong piece of form with the winner having followed up and run to quite a high level.

A few of his bits of maiden form catch the eye and he's only ever run over seven furlongs, but we've got the impression on a few occasions that he'll be effective over further, so that's an avenue we'll be looking at. He's gone to David [O'Meara] who has a good record at sweetening these horses up and getting them on the right path.

Latona is a low-rated filly but has a nice pedigree as she's a sister to Canary Row who improved with age and was an older mare when she won in listed company. She often travels well but has maybe flattered to deceive a few times, but she's got competitive and has never really been completely disgraced. Even on her most recent run, when they dropped her to six furlongs, she went quite strongly through the race and then when she was coming with her effort she got caught up in a bit of trouble and the leaders quickened away from her.

She often gives the impression there's a bit more in the tank and she's dropped from a rating of 60 to 50. We thought there were three or four times when she's run quite well with excuses, yet the handicap mark has come down to the basement level. It opens the door for her to initially run in some very low-class races, which is a good starting point for her.

We feel like she's on a competitive rating and maybe we can get her on the right track and find a bit of consistency with her form. She might run on the turf in the back-end of the season as she has a pedigree to go very well on soft ground, but she'll be busy enough through the all-weather season. She'll be trained by Mick [Appleby].

Moonjid showed ability last year, finishing fourth in a decent maiden at Goodwood, and he started this season pretty promisingly when he travelled really strongly and caught the eye in a race at Sandown. He doesn't have consistency on his record, but we feel like there are a couple of runs which suggest there's more there. He's going to Mick.

He has dropped from his initial mark in the mid-70s to 68, so he's come down to what we consider a competitive rating. He'll be given a bit of break and has really been bought as an all-weather horse to start campaigning from October onwards.