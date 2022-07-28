He found plenty at the business end to put the race to bed, enhancing his Doncaster claims, the winning distance a length and three quarters from the runner-up Deauville Legend, with Hoo Ya Mal back in third.

After two months off he was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket's July Festival last time and it was a similar story here, the well-punted 6/4 favourite taking command of the race in the final quarter mile.

Charlie Appleby's son of Dubawi was a single-figure price for the Cazoo Derby in May before blotting his copybook with defeat in the Chester Vase, but he has benefitted for time and patience.

Improving

Alex Merriam, Appleby’s assistant, said: “He’s done nothing, but improve. It wasn’t the greatest run in the trial, after which Charlie felt he should miss the Derby.

“He’s not in the Voltigeur, so we will let the dust settle and see how he is next week before making a plan.

“Of our Leger horses he’s the only one that’s won a Group race while the others have won handicaps. He’s also a Dubawi, and they tend to improve.”

George Boughey, trainer of Hoo Ya Mal, who has the ultimate aim of the Melbourne Cup, said: “It was good. Hoo Ya Mal was a work in progress. He has to try to run two miles in the Melbourne Cup and that is his aim at the end of the year. Ryan Moore was happy, Gai Waterhouse (next trainer) was happy and he is still learning.

“He was raw going into the Derby and he still raw now. I think New London was highly thought of in the spring and Deauville Legend is a good horse – that is a high level of form.

“Ryan did touch on losing his whip. He is a horse who needs encouragement, he has run a gallant race, especially without any help probably in that sort of level. Ryan was happy and he has lots of maturing still to do.

“He’s in the English and Irish Legers. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and Gai is in charge. The main thing is he has been bought to go to Australia and we’re lucky to have a horse in his yard, but he is not my horse, he is Gai’s and that’s the fundamental part of it.”