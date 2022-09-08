The Gordon Stakes winner New London may face stronger opposition than his cramped odds might suggest when he bids to give Godolphin a remarkable eighth Cazoo St Leger, and Ralph Beckett is hoping to cause an upset when he saddles the unbeaten Haskoy.

Beckett has an outstanding record with fillies and he won the 2015 St Leger with Simple Verse, before losing it in the stewards room and then regaining it on appeal. However, he has never had one quite like the Juddmonte-owned Haskoy, who was a wide margin winner at Wolverhampton on her debut just six weeks ago and followed up in the Listed Galtres Stakes at York three weeks later, where she overcame a slow start to beat Time Lock, who carried the owner’s first colours. The trainer, who supplemented Haskoy at a cost of £50,000, said: “I can’t ever remember having a filly who has been capable of doing what she’s done in such a short time so we are very much looking forward to it. "She didn’t even arrive here until the last week in May as she was very immature. “Look Here (2008 Oaks winner) won her maiden and then got beaten in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, Talent (2013 Oaks winner) got beaten first time out, and Simple Verse kept getting beaten. I can’t remember having a filly with enough natural awareness to do what she did at York on just her second start. She’d never even been on grass before, except for stalls practice at home.”

Beckett admitted that having Yesyes, another Juddmonte filly, for Thursday’s Park Hill Stakes made the decision to supplement easier to justify, but he would have been sorely tempted in any case and has high hopes of his filly, whose rider Frankie Dettori is already a six-time St Leger winner. He acknowledges that the favourite, whose rider William Buick is bidding for a fourth win in the race, is “a very good horse”, but feels there might be a potential stamina issue for him as a Dubawi colt tackling the best part of a mile and seven furlongs. He has fewer reservations about Haskoy’s stamina and said: “I’d be surprised if she didn’t get the trip, as she’s by Golden Horn out of a Nathaniel mare who ran in the Oaks, so the pedigree is all stamina. We’ve got a lot to look forward to if she copes with the occasion and the whole jamboree. It’s a good place to be, so fingers crossed." A field of nine has been declared for the season’s final Classic, which is part of the 35-race QIPCO British Champions Series, with Geoffrey Freer winner Zechariah a surprise absentee.