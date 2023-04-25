"It's the young me and the older me. It was my biggest thrill in my racing career - the Derby in 2015 on Golden Horn. I'm glad it is there forever now. It looks great.

He said: “It was a big surprise! I was quite embarrassed when I first saw it, actually. I love it. It is amazing, I'm gobsmacked really. Marc and the team at MurWalls have done a great job.

The 52 year old announced at the end of last year that 2023 would be his last season in the saddle, bringing to a close a remarkable career which has spanned almost 40 years.

Dettori had no idea the bespoke and unique mural had been commissioned by The Jockey Club and created by leading street art specialist MurWalls and was left speechless when it was unveiled this afternoon at Epsom Downs Racecourse’s opening fixture of 2023, The Spring Meeting.

A first in horseracing, the 52ft by 23ft artwork has been installed on the side of the Duchess Stand at the Surrey track, and depicts him in the colours of his 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"I have mixed feelings. It's the end of an era, and it's nice to be recognised with something as big as this. Epsom is a special place for me. I've had some great memories, lots of nice winners - two Derby wins, five Coronations, five Oaks. It's been a good stamping ground for me.

"To be honoured with something like this at one of the most famous racetracks in the world is quite something."

Asked what it would mean to win The Derby again in his final year, he added: "It would be amazing. I haven't got a ride yet, but it will be amazing.

"I'm not changing my mind (on retirement), October 21st at Ascot is my last day.

"I'm trying to enjoy every moment. That's why I gave myself plenty of time to enjoy it. I gave myself a year, or more of less, when I announced it in December.”

Dettori did joke that after being unseated on QIPCO 2000 Guineas hope Chaldean at Newbury on Saturday he was having second thoughts.

He said: "When I was on the floor on Newbury I thought, 'I wish I stayed a bit longer'. These things happen. I'm glad the horse is fine. I'm going to go back on Saturday and sit on him again, because I didn't get much of a feel. It's one of those things. It was a freak thing.

"But yeah, I'm pleased to be back and this mural is a good way to make me feel welcome again."

Dettori has enjoyed some of his most memorable moments at Epsom Downs over the years, twice winning the Derby with Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

This year’s Betfred Derby will be Dettori’s last and the mural depicts his most recent winning ride in the race on Golden Horn, alongside his famous quote about why he thinks the race is the best in the world.

The quote reads: “It’s not just my dream – it is the dream of every jockey on the planet. Everybody wants to win The Derby because it is simply the best race in the world.”