New campaign launched to promote HorsePWR

This latest phase of the campaign, announced by the British Horseracing Authority and Great British Racing, represents the most significant public-facing welfare-themed promotional campaign to date in the sport.

It has been made possible by funding from the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB). The campaign will run from 24 February through to 6 April and will feature targeted advertising across print, online, and social media platforms plus high-profile locations in four cities.

First launched in April 2024 by the BHA and GBR, in association with the Horse Welfare Board (HWB), HorsePWR is built on the principles of openness and transparency and uses compelling imagery to highlight the beauty and character of the thoroughbred racehorse.

This latest stage of the campaign aims to widen awareness and engagement to a broader audience, reassuring those with concerns or questions by providing clear and comprehensive facts and information on welfare through the campaign website HorsePWR.co.uk. It represents an important step in the sport’s more confident, open, and transparent approach to engaging with the public on equine welfare.