New BHA Chair Simon Cox prioritises growth

He replaces Lord Allen who resigned in March after only six months in the position after failing to drive through his reforms including creating an independent board.

In a statement on Thursday morning Cox said: "I am a lifelong racing fan and it is an honour and privilege to be today taking the role of Chair of the sport’s governing body.

“British racing is a wonderful sport. Many of the world’s best horses, jockeys, trainers, staff, courses, festivals and races are all here. British bloodstock is globally renowned, and we are fortunate to be home to some of the most successful and committed owners and breeders.

“Having seen six consecutive quarters of attendance growth it is clear that racing retains its popularity and its well-established place in the British public’s collective conscience. The foundations exist on which to strengthen our position as a national institution and as a world leader in racing and sport.

“My long-term priority is growth for British racing. This needs to feature the right mix of attracting new fans and retaining our existing ones, attracting domestic and international viewing and betting audiences, continuing the rise in racecourse attendances, and incentivising racehorse breeding and ownership and attracting investment into the industry.

“All of this must be underpinned by the highest quality of horse and human welfare and world-class integrity and regulation, so that participants, investors and the public can be confident in our standards.

“My short-term priority is to shift the focus away from internal-facing negotiations and towards how we present our sport to our audiences in the best, most compelling way possible.

“To do that we have some immediate matters that need attention, which include the sport’s governance, the delivery of a unifying vision and strategy, defending and improving how the sport is funded.

“I will work on all these issues with colleagues across the sport, but I am also aware of the need and desire for clear, decisive leadership from the BHA, and this is what I intend to provide.

“It is no secret that the sport faces challenges. The foal crop, betting, ownership and revenue streams are all areas under pressure.

“However, my view is simple: British racing should be focusing our efforts on growth, not just managing decline. Our standing in the pantheon of sporting heritage, our contribution to the economy, our importance to communities nationwide and the important part we play in maintaining the role of the horse in British society all demand it”.