Never So Brave won the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes | report and replay

Never So Brave has gone from strength to strength since joining Andrew Balding on the retirement of Sir Michael Stoute.

A winner of the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot on his second start for Balding, Never So Brave took the step up to pattern company in his stride when winning the Group 2 Summer Mile at the same venue and now has a Group 1 to his name with the Sky Bet City Of York elevated to that status for the first time.

There was plenty of pace to the race with course specialist Quinault cutting out some decent fractions, leading Audience and the Sussex Stakes winner Qirat and it was no surprise that the eventual principals all came from off the pace.

Quinault stayed straight down the middle whereas Rab Havlin switched Audience to the stands' side early in the straight and he gave evens favourite Rosallion and Exactly something to aim at.

Rosallion, who had to race wide early from his wide draw, was always quite hard at work on this drop back to seven furlongs and had to switch inside Audience in the closing stages where he came close together with Never So Brave.

Maranoa Charlie was also in the mix while Lake Forest, who had to wait for room, finished with a flourish as the four horses headed to the line together to produce an exciting finish.

Never So Brave and Oisin Murphy came out on top by half-a-length from Lake Forest with Maranoa Charlie a head back in third and Rosallion a further head away in fourth.