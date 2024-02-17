Nemean Lion won the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton. Report and free video replay

Goshen, who won this prize in 2021 and 2022, had appeared to be the first beaten but he stuck to his guns to claim the third placed prize money.

The Irish raider was never able to lay a glove on Nemean Lion who galloped on resolutely on a murky day to win by a length and a half from Colonel Mustard.

Dropped to two miles, Nemean Lion raced in the shadow of Rubaud and never allowed the leader any rope. He had taken over at the head of affairs before two out and had seen off all bar one of his rivals with the smooth-travelling Colonel Mustard in his slipstream

A winner at this level as a novice, Nemean Lion had run well in handicaps this season, winning the Welsh Champion Hurdle before taking fifth and second in the Greatwood and Lanzarote.

The seven-year-old was adding a second Grade 2 to his tally when running out a convincing winner of the two mile contest.

"It was pretty nerve wracking to watch," Lee told Racing TV.

"Quite happy when Goshen didn't appear to be liking life too much. It was a race where you could have made a case for every single one of them but we've come out on top and I couldn't be happier.

"He had to kick for home two out, turning in you could see what was going on; we know he gets further now, in the Lanzarote there were arguments that we should have kicked sooner but we didn't know then we'd get two five. Today it was a much easier decision to make and he's given the horse a great ride.

"He's got so much character. He's really thrived in a smaller yard; he's a horse who came from a very large yard. He just assumed he had to slot in behind another one when he came to us but now he goes out in a pair or a foursome, he goes through the woods, enjoys Herefordshire and the countryside and really thrives on that.

"He's in the Champion Hurdle and the Stayers; I really don't know what we'll do next. There's the two and a half mile Grade 1 at Aintree and a race at the Fairyhouse Festival that would suit him too. I think we'll try and avoid the real hotpots and try and find a way around it but that said we are on the upgrade and perhaps shouldn't back off from taking them on."

The winning jockey added: "We went a right gallop and he travelled really well. On the whole he jumped well, he always misses one, but to be fair he kept plugging on and did it nicely in the end.

"I was keen to keep pressing on and keep having a go and it was just a case of keeping him concentrating down to the last and he's won it nicely. He's rated 145 now, carrying top weight in big handicaps is probably not for him so these Grade 2s are spot on for him."