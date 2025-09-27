Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord's view on Saturday action at Newmarket

Nemarket Saturday review: David Ord on good day for Aidan O'Brien

By David Ord
Sat September 27, 2025 · 16 min ago

On a good afternoon for Aidan O'Brien, it was one of his beaten horses that David Ord is taking with him for next season.

All in all, it was a good afternoon for Aidan O’Brien.

He travelled to Newmarket with his autumn overcoat and flat cap in tow and left with a Cheveley Park winner, Middle Park second and Royal Lodge third.

He also won the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh with a colt in Hawk Mountain who now finds himself prominent in the market for the 2026 Betfred Derby.

Dorset and Composing added another 600,000 euros to the coffers by finishing first and third in the Goffs Million on the same card and it didn’t end there.

He confirmed that Minnie Hauk and Christophe Soumillon will be joined by Los Angeles in the field for the Arc on Sunday week and after an over of exquisite line and length bowling from Nick Luck on Racing TV, offered a flashy drive by saying it was looking 'positive' that Delacroix might indeed run at Ascot in a few weeks’ time.

