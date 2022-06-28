The daughter of The Gurkha did nothing but improve in handicap company for her handler last term, winning three times from five outings, signing off with victory in a valuable contest at Newmarket last October.

And she has since held her own when pitched into Pattern company, finishing a fine third behind Sea La Rosa on reappearance in the Group Three Betfred Pinnacle Stakes over course and distance last month.

Coakley currently has 19 horses in training at his base at Keeper’s Stables in West Ilsley near Newbury and he is no stranger to Pattern success at the Merseyside venue, winning the 2015 renewal of the Pinnacle Stakes with Miss Marjurie – who was in the same ownership as Nell Quickly (Chris Van Hoorn Racing).

Saturday’s renewal of the Lancashire Oaks looks set to be a strong one, with the 16 entries including the likes of the re-opposing Sea La Rosa and last year’s impressive winner Alpinista, who has won each of her last five starts for the Sir Mark Prescott team.

But in Nell Quickly Coakley feels he has every chance of picking up some place money on Saturday, provided that the forecast rain arrives at the track between now and the weekend.

He said: “She seems to be in good form and there’s a bit of rain coming, so hopefully conditions will suit her better than they did at Haydock last time.

“She ran very well last time out and we’re hoping that there’s more to come from her yet. It will be a good race on Saturday but hopefully we’ll have a place chance if we can get some rain.”

Entries for the Group Two bet365 Lancashire Oaks 1m 3f 175y