Nell Quickly (orange) is on an upward curve
Nell Quickly set for Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on Saturday

By Nick Seddon
15:06 · TUE June 28, 2022

Trainer Denis Coakley is hoping that the likeable Nell Quickly can continue her upward curve with a nice run in the Group Two bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on Saturday afternoon (2nd July).

The daughter of The Gurkha did nothing but improve in handicap company for her handler last term, winning three times from five outings, signing off with victory in a valuable contest at Newmarket last October.

And she has since held her own when pitched into Pattern company, finishing a fine third behind Sea La Rosa on reappearance in the Group Three Betfred Pinnacle Stakes over course and distance last month.

Coakley currently has 19 horses in training at his base at Keeper’s Stables in West Ilsley near Newbury and he is no stranger to Pattern success at the Merseyside venue, winning the 2015 renewal of the Pinnacle Stakes with Miss Marjurie – who was in the same ownership as Nell Quickly (Chris Van Hoorn Racing).

Saturday’s renewal of the Lancashire Oaks looks set to be a strong one, with the 16 entries including the likes of the re-opposing Sea La Rosa and last year’s impressive winner Alpinista, who has won each of her last five starts for the Sir Mark Prescott team.

But in Nell Quickly Coakley feels he has every chance of picking up some place money on Saturday, provided that the forecast rain arrives at the track between now and the weekend.

He said: “She seems to be in good form and there’s a bit of rain coming, so hopefully conditions will suit her better than they did at Haydock last time.

“She ran very well last time out and we’re hoping that there’s more to come from her yet. It will be a good race on Saturday but hopefully we’ll have a place chance if we can get some rain.”

Entries for the Group Two bet365 Lancashire Oaks 1m 3f 175y

  • Alpinista 5 Sir Mark Prescott Bt Miss K. Rausing
  • Believe In Love (IRE) 5 Roger Varian Mr Koji Maeda
  • Eshaada 4 Roger Varian Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Jim Crowley
  • Free Wind (IRE) 4 John & Thady Gosden Mr George Strawbridge Robert Havlin
  • Garden Paradise (IRE) 5 James Tate Mr Saeed Manana Rossa Ryan
  • India (GER) 4 W. Hickst Germany Gestut Ittlingen
  • Invite (IRE) 4 Andrew Balding Team Valor John Egan
  • Kawida 3 Ed Walker Miss K. Rausing
  • Lilac Road (IRE) 4 William Haggas Jon and Julia Aisbitt
  • Nell Quickly (IRE) 4 Denis Coakley Chris van Hoorn Racing
  • Rosscarbery (GER) 4 P. Twomey Ireland Robert J. W. Moran
  • Rumbles of Thunder (IRE) 4 P. Twomey Ireland P. Twomey
  • Sea La Rosa (IRE) 4 William Haggas Sunderland Holding Inc.
  • Stay Alert 3 Hughie Morrison Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Josephine Gordon
  • Viola (IRE) 5 James Fanshawe Elite Racing Club Daniel Muscutt
  • Wild Beauty 3 Charlie Appleby Godolphin

