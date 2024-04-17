Nell Gwyn Stakes reaction from Timeform

There were just three 1000 Guineas entries in the field for the Nell Gwyn, but they included one of the ante-post market leaders for the classic in the shape of the unbeaten Dance Sequence.

She had looked an exciting prospect when winning the Oh So Sharp Stakes over the Nell Gwyn course and distance in the autumn, and looked to have a lot going for her on her return, sent off a shade of odds-on.

However, she'd looked green when produced to challenge in the Oh So Sharp and in hindsight that may not have been just inexperience – Dance Sequence really ought to have won again, but she wandered and faltered after coming to challenge in the final furlong.

That allowed Pretty Crystal to scrap out a neck victory.

She had had four goes without success in Group 3 company at two. However, that experience clearly stood her in good stead and she showed a willing attitude to prevail. Pretty Crystal was emulating her dam, who was a winner at Group 3 level as well.

This form looks no more than useful and whether she can score at a higher level must be doubtful.

Dance Sequence has more potential to win a big race, but she evidently needs to knuckle down better. With that in mind, the addition of headgear wouldn't be a surprise.