Neil Mulholland is hopeful for Transmission in National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

Neil Mulholland is hoping the 3m6f trip will bring out more in Transmission in the Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.
The eight-year-old has run in three steeplechases at Cheltenham this season with form figures of 2-1-2 over trips around 3m1f, while he prepared for the Festival with a spin in the Cleeve Hurdle at Prestbury park on Trials Day.
Mulholland used the same tactic to prepare The Druids Nephew for the Ultima in 2015, winning the opening day handicap with a horse that had finished down the field in the Cleeve.
He’s hoping lightning strikes twice and while Transmission is also entered in the Kim Muir on Thursday he looks all set to take in his Tuesday option.
“Most definitely the National Hunt Chase,” Mulholland said. “He’s had three runs around Cheltenham finishing first and second and hopefully the staying trip will bring out even more.
“We were happy with his mark. Paul McKeon is a good owner of ours and we had a good chat about it and off that mark we hoped we’d be safe enough.
“We took the gamble to bring him back in the Cleeve Hurdle and just protect his mark.”
Transmission is a 9/2 chance with Sky Bet for the National Hunt Chase.
