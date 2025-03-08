Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Transmission and Patrick Mullins
Transmission and Patrick Mullins

Neil Mulholland is hopeful for Transmission in National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat March 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Neil Mulholland is hoping the 3m6f trip will bring out more in Transmission in the Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old has run in three steeplechases at Cheltenham this season with form figures of 2-1-2 over trips around 3m1f, while he prepared for the Festival with a spin in the Cleeve Hurdle at Prestbury park on Trials Day.

Mulholland used the same tactic to prepare The Druids Nephew for the Ultima in 2015, winning the opening day handicap with a horse that had finished down the field in the Cleeve.

He’s hoping lightning strikes twice and while Transmission is also entered in the Kim Muir on Thursday he looks all set to take in his Tuesday option.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Festival Offer

Claim Offer

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-60-horse-racing?sba_promo=CF25B10G60HR&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_B10G60

“Most definitely the National Hunt Chase,” Mulholland said. “He’s had three runs around Cheltenham finishing first and second and hopefully the staying trip will bring out even more.

“We were happy with his mark. Paul McKeon is a good owner of ours and we had a good chat about it and off that mark we hoped we’d be safe enough.

“We took the gamble to bring him back in the Cleeve Hurdle and just protect his mark.”

Transmission is a 9/2 chance with Sky Bet for the National Hunt Chase.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING