Neil Mulholland eyes Musselburgh trip for Double Powerful ahead of Cheltenham Festival

The Ocovango gelding proved a real revelation last season after adding to a brace of wins at the end of the 2023/24 campaign when rattling up a four timer, along with reaching the frame on his three other starts, including at the Grand National Festival at Aintree in April.

However, after losing his way over fences this term the seven-year-old put in a better effort on his second start back over smaller obstacles when finding only a rejuvenated Iberico Lord too strong in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park earlier this month.

And on the back of that effort the Limpley Stoke handler is now keen to run Double Powerful in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at the Scottish venue on February 1st in order to try and get him qualified for the final of the three mile contest at the Festival in March.

Mulholland said: “Double Powerful will probably have a look at Musselburgh for the Pertemps qualifier up there next weekend.

“I can’t see him going to the race at Sandown Park next Saturday as there is rain forecast nearly every day next week there.

“It was a very good run in the Lanzarote Hurdle. We will stick to hurdles for the moment and go back to novice chasing next season.

“He has just been a little bit unlucky really over fences, but maybe waiting until next season to go back over them with him will be better. Hopefully there is still a bit more in the locker.”