Nebras supplemented for Doncaster’s Futurity Trophy

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt, a half-brother to Nashwa, created a big impression when making a successful debut on the Rowley Mile earlier this month and has now been added to the field for the final Group One of the British Flat season at a cost of £17,500.

Nebras is owned by Imad Al Sagar and his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: “We were all impressed at Newmarket and in John’s mind he always wanted to run him twice, if he could, this year.

“At the time we were pleased that he won so well, so then it was just a question of how he came out of the race and how he was up until this morning when the decision was made.

“He ticked all those boxes but it is going to be a big ask, no question, especially having had just the one race. But the key thing is he comes into it in really good form, we think he’ll handle the soft going, which we’d expect it to be, and we thought it worthwhile having a try at it.”

Wimbledon Hawkeye is the likely favourite for James Owen, having proven his runner-up finish to The Lion In Winter in York’s Acomb Stakes was no fluke by landing the Royal Lodge at Newmarket a month ago.

Jessica Harrington looks set to send Futurity Stakes victor Hotazhell from Ireland, while Aidan O’Brien has left in Delacroix, Isambard Brunel, Mississippi River, Monumental, Serengeti and Trinity College.

Joseph O’Brien also has a couple of contenders in Apples And Bananas and Tennessee Stud, Anno Domini could put his unbeaten record on the line for Charlie Appleby and Ralph Beckett may saddle both Matauri Bay and Seacruiser.

Royal Playwright (Andrew Balding) and Seaplane (Paul and Oliver Cole) also feature among 19 confirmations.