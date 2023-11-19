Navan Sunday review & replays on Troytown Handicap Chase day

A review of the action so far from Navan on Sunday including a Grade 2 success for Croke Park.

Croke Park justified short-priced favouritism for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud in the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle. The wide-margin Clonmel maiden scorer was made to work for the Grade 2 success, however, briefly looking tapped for toe before grinding his way past stablemate Mel Monroe (11/2) and being kept up to his work to score by three and a quarter lengths. Elliott saddled the first, second, third and fourth, with Search For Glory (7/2) and Pinyon Jay (16/1) rounding out the first four home.

Earlier, Elliott’s Kala Conti was an effortless winner at on her Irish debut. The filly is French-bred and won her sole start in her home nation by 10 lengths in May before changing hands. Her Irish career began in the Bar One Racing “Price Boosts Across All Channels” 3-Y-O Hurdle, a race she was the 2/13 favourite in against just two rivals. Under Jack Kennedy she made all the running and never saw another horse, easily navigating her way around the two-mile trip to cross the line at a canter 14 lengths ahead of stablemate Roboreti.

“She’s a nice filly. Jack said he could have gone around again, she would have done more at home,” said Elliott. “I’d imagine we’ll probably look at the Graded race in Fairyhouse in two weeks’ time and she’ll have an entry at Newbury on the same weekend. The other horse was taking her on and you’re always waiting for something to go wrong in those races but it was pretty straightforward and she did it well.” Brian Acheson’s Robcour colours did not have to wait long for another success with a smart prospect, as Look To The West took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead. Another making her debut under rules in Ireland, the five-year-old was the 9/4 joint-favourite and made the running before prevailing by a length.

“Delighted with that. She came well recommended for her point-to-point, but last year she was just a bit immature still and had a couple of little issues,” said De Bromhead. “She’d been working really well and we thought she was nice. It’s not easy to make it around there and it looked a nice race. She hasn’t run for a long time so hopefully she’ll keep improving as well. “She jumped a bit right but otherwise she was really good. “We’ve got her started and now we can look at the next level. I’d say she’ll get further, but she looked good over that trip. She gallops and jumps. “Maybe something like the Solerina, but we’ll see what everyone wants to do and enjoy today.” The first big-field handicap of the day - the Gaeil Colmcille GAA Kells "Day At The Races" Handicap Hurdle - went the way of 40/1 chance St Denis's Well for trainer Ian Donoghue and jockey Carragh Monaghan.