Navan Sunday review and free video replays

Huff puts in good debut effort

Huff'n'puff ultimately ran out a two and a half-length winner of the opening BAR 1 Casino 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle, claiming another winner for in-form trainer Henry De Bromhead.

The 3/1 chance, who was a Flat winner at Roscommon in May this year, was ridden to victory by Jordan Gainford but the race was not without drama as Huff'n'puff adjusted quite markedly to his right at the first flight, resulting in Nustty (18/1) and 125/1 chance Arizona Star to unseat their riders.

He continued to jump a little sketchily but settled into a rhythm in behind Norman Prince, who also jumped right at times, before arriving to challenge on the long run to the final flight.

Huff'n'puff quickened well before producing his best leap at the last and stayed on well to beat the staying-on Glen Echo (33/1) and Sunrush (6/1).

Paddy Power and Sky Bet introduced the winner at 33/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Grade 1 contest his stable won with Quilixios under Rachael Blackmore in 2021.