Navan Saturday review: Blood Destiny lands feature

Blood Destiny came back in trip to some effect to claim the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

Beaten by Spillane’s Tower in January when taking a keen hold in front, he moved nicely this time in second for Paul Townend, going strongly after three out before leading two from home and winging the last on the way to an impressive victory, with his Punchestown conqueror six and a half lengths in arrears on this occasion. “New tactics, I thought that might be a help after Punchestown,” Willie Mullins said of his 8-11 favourite. Paul was very taken with him there. He’s brilliant to jump, that was always his feature, but we were making too much use of his jumping instead of just using it when we needed it. Coming back in trip might have been a help as well.”

Despite being trimmed for his Cheltenham Festival entries (Arkle and Turners Novices’ Chase), Mullins has other plans. He added: “I don’t know whether we’ve made a mistake now leaving him at home for Cheltenham but at least he has one nice prize in the bag. I’d imagine he’ll probably go for the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse. That was the plan, here and then on to that. I know it’s two and a half, but that two and a half will be all right for him as well.” Elliott team at the double Ash Tree Meadow was a 7/2 winner of the BoyleSports Webster Cup for Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing. Turning out just six days after finishing fourth in the Newlands Chase at Naas behind the brilliant but injury-plagued Ferny Hollow, the eight-year-old made every yard of the running on his way to a three-and-a-quarter length victory over Lucid Dreams. The long-absent 4/6 favourite Journey With Me was a further half a length away in third place. “It wasn’t really the plan to run him but when the race looked like it would cut up we decided we’d declare him and then make our mind up what to do. It worked out great,” Elliott said. “He’s a good horse, Sam said he hated that ground and he’ll be better on better ground. There is a race in Fairyhouse and a race in Aintree for him. ”

