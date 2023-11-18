Navan Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Navan where Facile Vega, Bob Olinger and Captain Guinness starred.

Vega off to winning start over fences Facile Vega made a winning start to his chasing career in a strong renewal of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase. Willie Mullins' charge took time to warm to his task in terms of his fencing as Saint Felicien (9/1) led them a merry dance at the head of affairs. By the second last though the 8/15 favourite had him firmly in his sights only for Inthepocket (9/4) to emerge as a late threat. However Facile Vega found plenty after the last to go on and score by three-and-three-quarter lengths. Sky Bet cut the winner to 7/2 for the Arkle at Cheltenham. Paddy Power and Betfair were more impressed at 11/4.

“He galloped into the first, he just wasn’t really concentrating. It was a messy race to ride in, Jack’s (Kennedy, Saint Felicien) was going left. We would have liked to have a bit more company or to follow one,” said winning rider Paul Townend. “He popped away grand and when we started racing down the straight, I loved what he did at the second last, he stood off it and landed a big distance on the far side of it. He was clever at the last, the first day went well anyway. His class kicked in down the straight. All of ours are coming on for a run. To win, doing that, I thought was good. When I did ask him, he stood off for me and that’s what you’d be expecting him to do. “Throughout the race, he was actually very well behaved for him. I’d say he’s maturing and growing up because he had every opportunity to start acting the fool a bit but he didn’t and was more professional. When I wanted him, he was there. He’s matured physically and mentally.”

Patrick Mullins reflects on Facile Vega's winning chasing debut at Navan

Welcome win for Bob Olinger Bob Olinger recorded his first win since the 2022 Turner Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham when outpointing Zanahiyr in the Railway Nar Lismullen Hurdle. The 15/8 chance travelled with his customary fluency and was hard on the bridle as Rachael Blackmore brought him between the eventual runner-up and Home By The Lee jumping the last. However Zanahiyr landed with more momentum and the winner had to be asked some serious questions but picked up bravely to score by a length. Henry de Bromhead’s charge was cut to 33/1 from 40s by the sponsors for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The winning trainer said: “I’m delighted. You know where we hold him, he’s one of the best horses I’ve ever trained. Last year was tough but it’s lovely to see him back. He was brilliant and Rachael was super on him, she gave him a brilliant ride. There are a lot of people to thank but I have to mention Robert Power and Brian (Acheson). We stopped with him last January and Robbie has done a lot of work with him during the summer and into this season. “He came down to us looking amazing. There are a lot of people to thank, the team at home, but Robbie stands out for all the work he’s done with him. We better ask him what he was doing and start doing it with all of them! He stayed at it really well. The way he burst through and then I thought ‘oh no, it’s the same as last year’ when Zanahiyr came back at him. “I thought we were in trouble there, obviously Zanahiyr picked up and we were a bit slow at the last. It was lovely to see, he’s a real good horse and it’s nice to see him hopefully starting to come back. It was a tough race, his first run since January.” When asked about plans, he added: “I don’t know, we’ll enjoy today. We’ve no plans and I wouldn’t like to say anything yet. Today was the day, we needed to see him back first. If you saw him at home, I don’t think any trip is a problem when he’s right, he has so much pace. At least we can think about the next step now. “Nothing is set in stone (regarding hurdling or chasing). I don’t really want to say anything until we’ve all debriefed. A lot of work went into today and it’s just lovely to see him back.”

Bob Olinger returns to winning ways

Guinness goes back-to-back in Fortria Chase Blackmore and de Bromhead completed a big-race double as Captain Guiness recorded back-to-back victories in the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase. The 3/1 winner was another to tank through his race, tracking the long-time leader Dysart Dynamo until the second last. Asked to settle matters there he duly did, bounding clear and running strongly to the line to beat Riviere d'Etel by five lengths.

Betfair cut the winner to 6/1 from 8s for the Tingle Creek next month. “I’m delighted with that, he jumped brilliant,” said de Bromhead. “Rachael was brilliant on him again. I thought that was one of his best performances that I’ve seen for a while. I loved the way he picked up to the line, he was brilliant. At every fence, he went in four behind and landed two behind, he was so good. There was one halfway down the back that he winged and I don’t think that Rachael even expected it. “I entered him in the Tingle Creek and I’ll speak to Declan (Landy, owner) and see. It’s three weeks so potentially he could go there. We’ll definitely consider it or otherwise it’s Leopardstown at Christmas. I always thought he was better on better ground but he loved that there. In the Champion Chase, I said to Declan that we’d run him but he probably wouldn’t like the ground, but he loved it.”

Captain Guinness wins again at Navan

Rest of the action What’s Up Darling edged out his Gordon Elliott-trained stablemate Dee Capo in a stirring finish to the Bar One Racing For Auction Novice Hurdle. On another winner-laden day for the stable, it was the Sam Ewing-ridden six-year-old, who took a big step forward from his hurdling debut at Limerick, who came out on top. Jack Kennedy was on the hat-trick-seeking Dee Capo, but went down by a neck having shown the odd wayward tendency. Elliott said of the 15/8 winner: “He’s a quick horse. He probably got racing a bit early but he won, so it’s great. The other horse (Dee Capo) ran a serious race, Jack said he tried to hang off the track on the far side. He probably gave away a lot of lengths. Jack said he thought he was going to pull him up but when he straightened out, he sprinted again. I had the one-two, so I won’t complain.” When asked if the winner could go for the Royal Bond, the trainer added: “To be honest, it might come a bit quick.”

