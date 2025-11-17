Navan Monday review: Classical Creek wins on hurdling debut

Gordon Elliott is no rush to make plans for Classical Creek following his stylish winning debut over hurdles at Navan on Monday.
The well-regarded five-year-old was a winning pointer and after landing a Down Royal bumper on his first start under Rules last term, wasn’t seen again after finishing third to stablemate Kalypso’chance in a Listed contest at this track 12 months ago.
Connections' patience was rewarded in the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle with Jack Kennedy in control a long way out aboard the 4/9 favourite, who went on to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Fillyoureye, unextended, by eight lengths.
Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 25/1 from 33s for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and the trainer feels stepping up beyond two-and-a-half miles will be on the agenda in the future.
“You definitely won’t see him coming back in trip," Elliott said on Racing TV. "I can definitely see him stepping up. I’m not sure where we’ll go from here, I’ll talk to Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) and we’ll see but you can see him stepping up to three miles at some stage.
“He’s a good horse, not flashy, but he gallops."
