Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Winning trainer Gordon Elliott
Winning trainer Gordon Elliott

Navan Monday review: Classical Creek wins on hurdling debut

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon November 17, 2025 · 20 min ago

Gordon Elliott is no rush to make plans for Classical Creek following his stylish winning debut over hurdles at Navan on Monday.

The well-regarded five-year-old was a winning pointer and after landing a Down Royal bumper on his first start under Rules last term, wasn’t seen again after finishing third to stablemate Kalypso’chance in a Listed contest at this track 12 months ago.

Connections' patience was rewarded in the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle with Jack Kennedy in control a long way out aboard the 4/9 favourite, who went on to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Fillyoureye, unextended, by eight lengths.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 25/1 from 33s for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and the trainer feels stepping up beyond two-and-a-half miles will be on the agenda in the future.

“You definitely won’t see him coming back in trip," Elliott said on Racing TV. "I can definitely see him stepping up. I’m not sure where we’ll go from here, I’ll talk to Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) and we’ll see but you can see him stepping up to three miles at some stage.

“He’s a good horse, not flashy, but he gallops."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING