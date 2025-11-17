Navan Monday review: Classical Creek wins on hurdling debut

Gordon Elliott is no rush to make plans for Classical Creek following his stylish winning debut over hurdles at Navan on Monday.

The well-regarded five-year-old was a winning pointer and after landing a Down Royal bumper on his first start under Rules last term, wasn’t seen again after finishing third to stablemate Kalypso’chance in a Listed contest at this track 12 months ago. Connections' patience was rewarded in the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle with Jack Kennedy in control a long way out aboard the 4/9 favourite, who went on to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Fillyoureye, unextended, by eight lengths.