Navan Lismullen Hurdle and Fortria Chase day reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Fortria Chase day at Navan.
The world at her feet?
Paul Nolan had expressed his hope that there might be more to come from Feet Of A Dancer (17/2) this season and his smart mare gave credence to his words with a sparkling display in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle.
Seven went to post for the two and a half mile Grade 2 and the race changed complexion quite quickly in the straight with 2/1 favourite The Yellow Clay having little more to offer after the second last, likewise Slade Steel who had travelled quite well to that point.
In contrast, Feet Of A Dancer went from strength to strength, easing past the front-running I'll Sort That to record an eight length success.
Jockey Sean O'Keeffe told Racing TV: "She really surprised me today, we weren't expecting that but she's improved and she's only a seven-year-old so she's every right to still be improving and that was brilliant.
"I was afraid she was a bit in my hands and winging hurdles everywhere, running a bit fresh, but she had a nice blow turning in and I knew she'd stay galloping and could see others around me starting to get a bit tired. She always gallops to the line so I was confident of that."
Feet Of A Dancer has run well at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, finishing fourth in the Pertemps Final in 2025 and going one place better in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on her most recent outing.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Feet Of A Dancer to 16/1 for the Mares' Hurdle but the option of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle was put to O'Keeffe.
"We were thinking she could go up to three miles as well," he replied. "Maybe she was just a bit fresh today.
"She's an improving mare, she had a crack at a Grade 1 last year so maybe she can now again. She'll probably relax as she goes on through the season so if she keeps improving the way she is, she'll bring us to those places."
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Elliott makes hay as Mullins watches on
Willie Mullins opted to withdraw morning line favourites Majborough and Mighty Park from their respective races and Gordon Elliott took full advantage.
Stable stalwart Found A Fifty (11/4) won the Grade 2 BAR 1 Betting Fortria Chase (replay below) for the third year in succession, picking up well to beat stablemate Touch Me Not and 13/8 favourite Only By Night by a length and a half and the same.
It was an eleventh career success for Found A Fifty and took his career earnings to over half-a-million and Jack Kennedy was happy to pay tribute.
"He's a great horse, just obviously falls short of being a proper Grade 1 horse but he's been some servant," he said.
"He's been a great horse for Noel and Valerie [Moran, owners] and the yard and myself, he's an old legend.
"Jumped and travelled brilliant. He runs really well fresh. Obviously with Majborough out we were hoping we could get the job done. We beat Majborough in the Hilly Way in Cork, Majborough has probably got more ability but we were just lucky he didn't jump too well on the day last year."
The trainer and jockey Kennedy had earlier combined with Thinkitdontjinxit (5/2) who made a good impression when winning the Grade 3 BAR 1 Betting 'Download Our App' For Auction Novice Hurdle with the winner of a Galway maiden scoring by six lengths on this occasion.
There was a scare for connections after the race though with Kennedy dismounting although the jockey is hopeful that it was nothing serious.
"He was just a little bit sore after pulling up," he explained. "He made a bit of a mistake at the third last and I'd say he just gave himself a bang; he was a put sore when I pulled up but when I got off him and he walked on, he was actually sound again so I'm hopeful that it wasn't too bad."
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Outof the park!
Mighty Park had been due to make his chasing debut in the Jimmy & Sheila Owens Irish EBF Beginners Chase and in his absence Bleu de Vassy was made the 5/6 favourite to complete a treble for Kennedy and Elliott.
In a thrilling finish stablemate Wingmen (11/4) and Sam Ewing proved very tough in rallying once headed after the last and forcing their way back in front close home, winning by a neck with 12 lengths back to Jet To Monte Carlo.
The day had started with another odds-on reverse for Elliott, Kennedy and owners Gigginstown with 4/7 favourite Charismatic Kid put in his place by Outofafrika (4/1) in the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle.
Gavin Cromwell had considered the Cheltenham Festival bumper for his British point-to-point winner last season and hopes are high that the big spring festivals could once again be on the agenda for Outofafrika.
"We thought he was one of the best horses we probably had as a novice for the season and he backed it up," said jockey Keith Donoghue.
"We didn't go mad but I was only hanging in there beside him, I thought I got a good jump two out and I got upsides him and quickened down into the dip and I felt then I was always going to win.
"He'll probably end up a three mile chaser but I think that's [the trip] a good fit at the minute."
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Outofafrika to 25/1 from 66/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
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