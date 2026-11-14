Navan Lismullen Hurdle and Fortria Chase day reports, reaction and free video replays

The world at her feet?

Paul Nolan had expressed his hope that there might be more to come from Feet Of A Dancer (17/2) this season and his smart mare gave credence to his words with a sparkling display in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle.

Seven went to post for the two and a half mile Grade 2 and the race changed complexion quite quickly in the straight with 2/1 favourite The Yellow Clay having little more to offer after the second last, likewise Slade Steel who had travelled quite well to that point.

In contrast, Feet Of A Dancer went from strength to strength, easing past the front-running I'll Sort That to record an eight length success.

Jockey Sean O'Keeffe told Racing TV: "She really surprised me today, we weren't expecting that but she's improved and she's only a seven-year-old so she's every right to still be improving and that was brilliant.

"I was afraid she was a bit in my hands and winging hurdles everywhere, running a bit fresh, but she had a nice blow turning in and I knew she'd stay galloping and could see others around me starting to get a bit tired. She always gallops to the line so I was confident of that."

Feet Of A Dancer has run well at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, finishing fourth in the Pertemps Final in 2025 and going one place better in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on her most recent outing.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Feet Of A Dancer to 16/1 for the Mares' Hurdle but the option of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle was put to O'Keeffe.

"We were thinking she could go up to three miles as well," he replied. "Maybe she was just a bit fresh today.

"She's an improving mare, she had a crack at a Grade 1 last year so maybe she can now again. She'll probably relax as she goes on through the season so if she keeps improving the way she is, she'll bring us to those places."