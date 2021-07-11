Its proximity to the coast not only makes for a great holiday destination, but Deauville and its fantastic racecourse have become a summer hunting ground for overseas raiders chasing a few euros.

The Group One Prix Jean Prat is the highlight of a nine-race card this afternoon and was won last season by none other than Pinatubo.

With six voyageurs in the line-up again this afternoon, defence from the home side may prove complicated but our man in France Jason Kiely weighs up the sides and also highlights a few in the supporting races across this fantastic card.

Naval can claim Group One crown

While Aidan O’Brien has been winning all before him in French Group Ones this season, he may have to momentarily step aside this weekend and allow Charlie Appleby take the plaudits.

Appleby has had his team in supreme order this term and sends Naval Crown in search of further top-class success for the yard in this afternoon's €400,000 Group One Prix Jean Prat.

The same connections took this contest last season with Pinatubo powering over the line in the Godolphin blue and Naval Crown looks like the one they all have to beat this time round following his excellent second place in the Jersey at Royal Ascot.

Although he has only won two of his ten career starts, Naval Crown looks tailormade for a race like the Jean Prat and should be able to dictate matters up front over the straight seven furlongs. Drawn in stall one, this will allow jockey Kevin Manning the option of using the rail as a bit of cover for Naval Crown if needed as he can be quite keen throughout his races.

The straight course at Deauville has been known to suit front runners and the son of Dubawi has already proven that he is up to Group One level with a solid run in the Guineas at Newmarket (beating some of today’s rivals in the process).

If he handles the very soft underfoot conditions, then it looks likely that the Jean Prat trophy will not be moving from Appleby’s cabinet.