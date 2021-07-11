Its proximity to the coast not only makes for a great holiday destination, but Deauville and its fantastic racecourse have become a summer hunting ground for overseas raiders chasing a few euros.
The Group One Prix Jean Prat is the highlight of a nine-race card this afternoon and was won last season by none other than Pinatubo.
With six voyageurs in the line-up again this afternoon, defence from the home side may prove complicated but our man in France Jason Kiely weighs up the sides and also highlights a few in the supporting races across this fantastic card.
While Aidan O’Brien has been winning all before him in French Group Ones this season, he may have to momentarily step aside this weekend and allow Charlie Appleby take the plaudits.
Appleby has had his team in supreme order this term and sends Naval Crown in search of further top-class success for the yard in this afternoon's €400,000 Group One Prix Jean Prat.
The same connections took this contest last season with Pinatubo powering over the line in the Godolphin blue and Naval Crown looks like the one they all have to beat this time round following his excellent second place in the Jersey at Royal Ascot.
Although he has only won two of his ten career starts, Naval Crown looks tailormade for a race like the Jean Prat and should be able to dictate matters up front over the straight seven furlongs. Drawn in stall one, this will allow jockey Kevin Manning the option of using the rail as a bit of cover for Naval Crown if needed as he can be quite keen throughout his races.
The straight course at Deauville has been known to suit front runners and the son of Dubawi has already proven that he is up to Group One level with a solid run in the Guineas at Newmarket (beating some of today’s rivals in the process).
If he handles the very soft underfoot conditions, then it looks likely that the Jean Prat trophy will not be moving from Appleby’s cabinet.
O’Brien’s Battleground looks the main danger to Naval Crown, although he is held on their Newmarket Guineas form, where Battleground started favourite.
The drop back to seven along with the softer ground conditions will certainly play to his advantage and he may get closer this afternoon, while Thunder Moon and Wembley (although it would be a very fitting victory) look more like place prospects following some disappointing displays this term.
The three most recent Group Ones run in France have all left the country but the home team look to have some hope of keeping the Jean Prat trophy, should Naval Crown underperform.
Midtown looked electric when winning both starts as a two-year-old and remains unbeaten for his trainer Andre Fabre.
The son of Dubawi has not been seen on a racecourse since November and it would not be like Fabre to pitch one in this deep if they weren’t capable. The reports from the yard have all been hugely exciting concerning Midtown and his most recent victory, over seven furlongs on heavy ground, was incredibly striking.
Godolphin’s Mickael Barzalona has chosen Midtown over stablemate Erasmo and he could be the dark horse of the field.
Erasmo is in excellent form this season and chases a three timer but steps up to Group One company for the first time. Having already proven vulnerable at Listed level, this may be a step too far for Erasmo who gives Hugo Besnier his first ride in Group One and could be more of an each-way prospect.
Trainer Gianluca Bietolini’s Colosseo ran St Mark’s Basilica to a length and a half when finishing second in the French Guineas and a reproduction of that form would see him go very close.
This race has always been the plan for Colosseo according to Bietolini and the colt has not run since. It still remains to be seen if that Guineas run has flattered Colosseo as he has previously beaten multiple times at listed level.
The Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis looks wide open and could be the perfect opportunity for Stormbringer to continue his incredible return to form this season.
Trained by the Irish-born, Chantilly-based Gavin Hernon, Strombringer is undefeated in three starts this season and was ultra-tough when taking a Listed race at Chantilly last month.
The son of Dutch Art has been helped by some new tactics and a change of jockey, with the promising apprentice Benjamin Marie really getting a tune out of the six-year-old.
The soft ground conditions shouldn’t pose a problem, along with the step up to six furlongs and Stormbringer could offer his in-form trainer Hernon a second Group Three winner of his fledgling career, following on from National Service at Chantilly last season.
Zellie looks one of the picks of the card in the second and should prove almost impossible to beat for Fabre.
The two-year-old daughter of Wotton Bassett has been hugely impressive in her two starts to date and lines up for the Listed Prix Roland de Chambure. Seven furlongs already looks well within her compass and should Zellie win this afternoon, she will enter the picture for next year’s classics.
Each-way punters might like the chances of Spring Street in the third race, the Prix le Place Morny. The daughter of Penny’s Picnic is trained locally by Stephan Wattel and has a fantastic record over today’s course and distance.
Champion jockey-elect Theo Bachelot (although probably a bit early to mention) gets back on board and although she is a few pounds above her optimum mark, Spring Street will not leave her followers down and should run a big race again.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.