Naval Power is as low as 8/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas after stretching his unbeaten record to four in the opening Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes.

The son of Teofilio arrived at the Newton-Le-Willows track off the back of wins at Yarmouth, Leicester and Ascot and was sent off a 1/3 favourite for this Listed contest. There was a moment or two of concern of favourite backers a furlong-and-a-half out as he came under pressure to go through a gap between the weakening front-runner Lion Of War and eventual runner-up Dancing Magic. But he soon picked up under William Buick to win with authority by a length-and-a-quarter. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8s for the Guineas with Sky Bet 10s from 12s.

