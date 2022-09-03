The son of Teofilio arrived at the Newton-Le-Willows track off the back of wins at Yarmouth, Leicester and Ascot and was sent off a 1/3 favourite for this Listed contest.

There was a moment or two of concern of favourite backers a furlong-and-a-half out as he came under pressure to go through a gap between the weakening front-runner Lion Of War and eventual runner-up Dancing Magic.

But he soon picked up under William Buick to win with authority by a length-and-a-quarter.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8s for the Guineas with Sky Bet 10s from 12s.