Naval Power is as low as 8/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas after stretching his unbeaten record to four in the opening Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes.
The son of Teofilio arrived at the Newton-Le-Willows track off the back of wins at Yarmouth, Leicester and Ascot and was sent off a 1/3 favourite for this Listed contest.
There was a moment or two of concern of favourite backers a furlong-and-a-half out as he came under pressure to go through a gap between the weakening front-runner Lion Of War and eventual runner-up Dancing Magic.
But he soon picked up under William Buick to win with authority by a length-and-a-quarter.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8s for the Guineas with Sky Bet 10s from 12s.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“That was another good learning day for him really,” said trainer Charlie Appleby. “Will got him into a nice box seat, but then he had to fight for his gap. His class prevailed in the end.
“He had a penalty, he brought experience into the race and the one thing I was confident he would do was see it out well and when the gap appeared, his stamina came in.
“The plan, if all went well, which thankfully it has, was to head towards the Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 24). The Futurity at Doncaster could come into it but he’s a Teofilo so the ground might not suit. On pedigree he should easily stay a mile and a quarter but he was very impressive at Ascot over seven.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.