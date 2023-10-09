The brilliant Superlative Stakes winner City Of Troy is expected to spearhead the challenge but runaway National Stakes hero Henry Longfellow, Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, River Tiber and Unquestionable also stood their ground on Monday.

Iberian, impressive in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, leads the home defence along with Owen Burrows' Somerville Tattersalls Stakes winner Alyanaabi.

Eben Shaddad, third that day, could represent the Gosdens, while the Dewhurst has been the long-term plan for Eve Johnson Houghton's Acomb Stakes winner Indian Run.

Mill Reef hero Array is on target to bid for a first Group One success, while Haatem completes the potential line-up.