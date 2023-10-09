Aidan O'Brien is responsible for six of the 12 entries for Saturday's Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
The brilliant Superlative Stakes winner City Of Troy is expected to spearhead the challenge but runaway National Stakes hero Henry Longfellow, Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, River Tiber and Unquestionable also stood their ground on Monday.
Iberian, impressive in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, leads the home defence along with Owen Burrows' Somerville Tattersalls Stakes winner Alyanaabi.
Eben Shaddad, third that day, could represent the Gosdens, while the Dewhurst has been the long-term plan for Eve Johnson Houghton's Acomb Stakes winner Indian Run.
Mill Reef hero Array is on target to bid for a first Group One success, while Haatem completes the potential line-up.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.