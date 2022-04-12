Timeform recap Native Trail's unbeaten two-year-old campaign ahead of his reappearance in Wednesday's Craven Stakes at Newmarket.
What Timeform said: NATIVE TRAIL (€50,000F, 67,000Y, 210,000 2-y-o: by Oasis Dream: second foal: dam unraced sister to winner up to 7f African Rose and 2-y-o 6f-1m winner Helleborine (both smart) out of useful 1¼m winner (stayed 1½m) New Orchid), strong in the betting, is bred to be both useful and effective at this trip, and he made a successful debut; tracked pace, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, headway to lead inside final 1f, quickened clear, impressive; had plenty in his favour, but is clearly promising and will improve.
NATIVE TRAIL has made a perfect start, impressive on debut and improving plenty to maintain an unbeaten record up markedly in grade, showing a good attitude and likely to learn more again from this; in touch, travelled well, headway 3f out, chased leaders 1f out, stayed on to lead late on; although he's a son of Oasis Dream there is stamina in his pedigree and he'll prove as effective at 1m.
NATIVE TRAIL is improving in leaps and bounds despite the fact that he is clearly learning on the job, taking his record to 3 from 3 to emulate connections' Quorto in completing the Superlative/National Stakes double, looking a high-class prospect as he ran right away from Point Lonsdale in the final 1f; mid-division, shaken up 2f out, ran green, led last ½f, forged clear; he's reportedly being aimed at the Dewhurst, sure to take all the beating there.
NATIVE TRAIL stood out on form and didn't need to improve further to gain a second win at this level, the best 2-y-o colt this year so far, a strapping physique which promises much for next year, the one concerning thing about him is that he doesn't travel as one would expect from his pretty speedy pedigree, almost the first off the bridle but strong from 2f out to wear down the leader; waited with, shaken up soon after halfway, switched over 1f out, stayed on to lead well inside final 1f, in command soon after, well on top finish; he shapes as if he will be at least as effective at 1m, even if that isn't so obvious from his pedigree, and the Guineas is the obvious target for next spring.