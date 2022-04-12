Timeform recap Native Trail's unbeaten two-year-old campaign ahead of his reappearance in Wednesday's Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

Click the image to view Native Trail's profile

Friday, 11 June 2021 Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes (D.II), Sandown

What Timeform said: NATIVE TRAIL (€50,000F, 67,000Y, 210,000 2-y-o: by Oasis Dream: second foal: dam unraced sister to winner up to 7f African Rose and 2-y-o 6f-1m winner Helleborine (both smart) out of useful 1¼m winner (stayed 1½m) New Orchid), strong in the betting, is bred to be both useful and effective at this trip, and he made a successful debut; tracked pace, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, headway to lead inside final 1f, quickened clear, impressive; had plenty in his favour, but is clearly promising and will improve.

NATIVE TRAIL has made a perfect start, impressive on debut and improving plenty to maintain an unbeaten record up markedly in grade, showing a good attitude and likely to learn more again from this; in touch, travelled well, headway 3f out, chased leaders 1f out, stayed on to lead late on; although he's a son of Oasis Dream there is stamina in his pedigree and he'll prove as effective at 1m.

NATIVE TRAIL is improving in leaps and bounds despite the fact that he is clearly learning on the job, taking his record to 3 from 3 to emulate connections' Quorto in completing the Superlative/National Stakes double, looking a high-class prospect as he ran right away from Point Lonsdale in the final 1f; mid-division, shaken up 2f out, ran green, led last ½f, forged clear; he's reportedly being aimed at the Dewhurst, sure to take all the beating there.

