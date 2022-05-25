Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Nations Pride roars clear at Newmarket
Nations Pride roars clear at Newmarket

Nations Pride expected to be supplemented for Cazoo Derby after impressive workout

By Sporting Life
13:33 · WED May 25, 2022

Charlie Appleby has expressed his satisfaction after Nations Pride came through a Wednesday morning workout with flying colours.

Appleby stated earlier in the week that the son of Teofilo's participation would hinge on a key midweek gallop and has stressed a final decision on whether to supplement him will be made in the next 48 hours.

Appleby said on Godolphin’s Twitter account: "Nations Pride has impressed in his work at Moulton Paddocks this morning with William Buick on board.

"A decision will be made in the next 48 hours whether he will be supplemented for the G1 Derby @EpsomRacecourse."

If added into the Derby on Monday, wide-margin Newmarket Listed winner Nations Pride would be the third-highest rated in the field according to Timeform, just behind Desert Crown and Stone Age.

DERBY

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING