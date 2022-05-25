Charlie Appleby has expressed his satisfaction after Nations Pride came through a Wednesday morning workout with flying colours.
Appleby stated earlier in the week that the son of Teofilo's participation would hinge on a key midweek gallop and has stressed a final decision on whether to supplement him will be made in the next 48 hours.
Appleby said on Godolphin’s Twitter account: "Nations Pride has impressed in his work at Moulton Paddocks this morning with William Buick on board.
"A decision will be made in the next 48 hours whether he will be supplemented for the G1 Derby @EpsomRacecourse."
If added into the Derby on Monday, wide-margin Newmarket Listed winner Nations Pride would be the third-highest rated in the field according to Timeform, just behind Desert Crown and Stone Age.
