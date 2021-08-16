Hot on the heels of the Jumps Season Opener at Chepstow, which saw impressive victories for the likes of Bravemansgame, Does He Know and Camprond, this week you'll be able to take advantage of Sky Bet's special National Hunt RequestABets selected by our very own tipsters.

Starting today with the Sporting Life team, swiftly followed by Alex Hammond, Fran Berry and Timeform, the experts will each get the chance to nominate their antepost #RAB and explain the thinking behind their big-priced multiple.

The season-long bets are available via the links below (will automatically populate your betslip) and there is a maximum bet limit of £20 per customer.