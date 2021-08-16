Check out our experts' long-range RequestABet specials for the 2021-22 National Hunt season, featuring Fran Berry, Alex Hammond and Timeform.
Hot on the heels of the Jumps Season Opener at Chepstow, which saw impressive victories for the likes of Bravemansgame, Does He Know and Camprond, this week you'll be able to take advantage of Sky Bet's special National Hunt RequestABets selected by our very own tipsters.
Starting today with the Sporting Life team, swiftly followed by Alex Hammond, Fran Berry and Timeform, the experts will each get the chance to nominate their antepost #RAB and explain the thinking behind their big-priced multiple.
The season-long bets are available via the links below (will automatically populate your betslip) and there is a maximum bet limit of £20 per customer.
Monday October 11 - Team Sporting Life
Appreciate It to win the Sporting Life Arkle
James Du Berlais to place in any race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival
Shishkin to go unbeaten in the 2021/22 season*
One 2021 Championship Race winner to follow up
- Willie Mullins seemed surprised by the amount of speed his star novice Appreciate It was producing by the end of last season and the trainer’s immediate thoughts after the Sky Bet Supreme were a tilt at the Arkle come March 2022. He’s been known to change his mind before of course, but Mullins looks to have the ace in the pack once again. (3/1)
- Sporting Life columnist Mullins has always seemingly had a very high opinion of James Du Berlais after he joined from France and last year had the look of an experimental season, featuring just two outings. He enjoyed the move up to three miles at Punchestown, though, and has lots of options going forward into the spring. (6/4)
- Nicky Henderson is the master at bringing his second-season chasers along steadily and something will have to go badly wrong for Shishkin to have suffered defeat prior to Cheltenham. Then comes the acid test but this horse has all the makings of the latest two-mile star off the Seven Barrows conveyor belt - hot on the heels of Sprinter Sacre and Altior before him. (3/1)
- The 'How many championship-race winners to follow up' is always an interesting market as the inclination is always to think several can do the double, but while Honeysuckle looks made for another crack at the Champion Hurdle, all the others look well worth taking on at this stage. So backing ‘one’ looks the logical move, and also effectively gives you something of a freebie on one of the others if Henry De Bromhead’s mare doesn’t make it to the Festival. (6/4)
*Shishkin must run & win at least three times in 2021/22 (up to and including the Punchestown Festival) for the bet to be a winner, any loss and the bet will be settled as a loser, if he runs fewer than 3 times without defeat, selection will be void, rest of the bet will stand
Tuesday October 12 - Alex Hammond
Wednesday October 13 - Fran Berry
Thursday October 14 - Team Timeform
