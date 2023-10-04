Our man has six dark horses to follow this season including new recruits for Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Gordon Elliott and Paul Nicholls.

Mullins' latest juvenile Triumph? Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club chairman and owner Tony Bloom is no stranger to Cheltenham Festival success. Penhill completed the rare double of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and Stayers’ Hurdle in successive years in 2017 and 2018, while Energumene retained his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown in March when blitzing his opponents by upwards of ten lengths. Bloom's latest equine recruit is the once-raced French colt BUNTING who created a favourable impression on his Flat debut at Fontainebleau in early March. A three-year-old son of Bathyrhon, he was trained by Pia and Joakim Brandt and contested a 12-runner maiden over a mile and three. Drawn in stall seven, Simon Planque’s mount was slowly away and immediately towards the rear. Making up ground, he was positioned on the rail in mid division and, with the leaders electing to come down the centre of the track in the home straight, Bunting had plenty of room to make his challenge on the far side. Running on strongly, he hit the front with around two furlongs to run and lengthened away in the testing conditions. A seven lengths winner, the form has been franked – the runner-up has won twice in Switzerland, the third has also won and finished second in a Group 3 at Chantilly and the sixth has won a handicap at Longchamp. Willie Mullins has won three of the last four runnings of the Triumph Hurdle and the Closutton outfit has already built up a formidable team of juvenile hurdlers for this season and Tony Bloom’s latest star is expected to play a leading role.

Strong French form for Henderson import EXCELLO ran a handful of times at Auteuil for Dominique Bressou finishing second on a couple of occasions over hurdles last autumn, including in a Listed event on his debut in September (2m 2f : Very Soft). Six lengths runner-up on his chasing bow in December, the Cokoriko gelding returned from an absence of 106 days to win by two lengths at the same track (2m 1f : Heavy) in March. Jumping well, the grey set out to make all until headed at the third last (ditch). Jeremy Da Silva’s mount regained the advantage with a bold jump at the final fence before keeping on strongly. A month later, he finished a length and three quarters second behind Jardin D’Arthel (fifth in a Grade 1 next time) in a Listed chase (2m 6f : Heavy) when stepped up in trip. Once again, the four year old attempted to dominate from the outset and held a healthy advantage jumping the last only to be reeled in close home by the James Reveley-ridden winner with seven lengths back to the third. The form looks particularly strong with the fourth (Speed Emile) winning his next three starts, including Listed and Grade 3 chases. Bought for Mrs Angela Yeoman, of Sam Winner and Taranis fame, he has joined Nicky Henderson and remains a novice over hurdles. He is an exciting addition to Seven Barrows. Hales runner worth the wait A smashing long-term prospect purchased by Anthony Bromley for John and Lisa Hales, IRANDANDO HAS joined Paul Nicholls last autumn and was purposely left off until this season. Related to Graded winners in his native country, he comes from the same source as Grade 1 winning juvenile hurdler and stablemate Monmiral, namely Francois Nicolle. Denied by a neck in division one of the Prix Finot at Auteuil (2m 2f : Very Soft) in September, he raced enthusiastically on the outside, in mid division, for much of the contest. Switched to the stands side in the home straight, he made a slight mistake at the penultimate flight before finishing strongly on the run-in. The winner has followed up twice on the Flat, while the sixth (twice) and seventh have both won subsequently. A quick and accurate jumper, he is one to look forward to for Team Ditcheat.

Paul Nicholls and John Hales - another exciting prospect

Jimmy to make big impression once hurdling By the same sire as Grade 1 winning stablemates Gala Marceau and Vauban, JIMMY DU SEUIL joined Willie Mullins last autumn having been bought for €200,000 at the Arqana Arc Sale in October. A half-brother to Grade 2 winning hurdler Iberique Du Seuil, the four year old ran in two AQPS Flat races for Mickael Seror finishing fifth on his debut at Saint Malo (1m 5f : Good/Soft : RH) in August 2022. Six weeks later, he improved on that effort when three parts of a length runner-up behind Jumper Sacre (won over hurdles and placed in a Grade 3 at Auteuil since) at Fontainebleau (1m 5f : Good/Soft : LH). To the fore from the outset, he led entering the final furlong only to get worn down in the closing stages. The third has been runner-up twice over hurdles at Auteuil and the fourth, Jit Langy, also finished second at Auteuil before joining Willie Mullins and winning by four lengths at Tipperary in May. Owned by Edward Ware, he is another fine prospect for Closutton. Kale looks to have healthy future KALEOSUN cost Gigginstown House Stud €215,000 in May and is now trained by Gordon Elliott. Alain Couetil was in charge when he raced in a couple of AQPS Flat races during the spring. Racing on the inside on his debut at Senonnes (1m 4f : Heavy : RH), the No Risk At All gelding didn’t get the clearest of runs and was forced to pull off the rail before staying on well in second behind Katakana. Beaten two lengths, the first, third and fifth have all won subsequently. Kaleosun turned the tables on the winner the next time they met at Durtal (1m 4f : Very Soft : RH) a month later. On this occasion, he made all the running and readily saw off his old rival by three parts of a length. A fine big individual, he could be hard to peg back in juvenile hurdles in Ireland this winter.

Harry Derham - made bright start

Hopes high for Highclere recruit Rookie handler Harry Derham has made an excellent start to his training career with 14 winners from only 57 runners (25%) during his first season. Paul Nicholls’ former assistant has been adding to his burgeoning string during the summer and the twice raced juvenile hurdler MOJO EGO arrived in June. A winner on the Flat over seven furlongs at La Teste De Buch (7f : Good/Soft : RH) last year when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, he was also fifth in a Group 3 event at Chantilly (1m 1f) in September. A half-brother to five times winning jumper Never Up, the son of Intello was transferred to Davide Satalia to go hurdling in the spring. Beaten nearly twenty lengths on his jumping bow at Bordeaux (2m : Soft : RH) in May, he performed much better three weeks later at Strasbourg (2m : Soft : RH). Taking up the running at an early stage, he was only headed on the run-in before finishing two and a half lengths second behind Shamalra (won again). The third has won twice since. Owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, he is the sort to take some catching around the likes of Huntingdon during the autumn.