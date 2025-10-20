National Hunt Dark Horses: Mark Howard on Dan Skelton new recruits

DUTCH CORNER (IRE) 4 ch g Getaway (GER) – Lightning Breeze (IRE)

A half-brother to four times Grade 1 and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Yorkhill, Dutch Corner is bred to be a useful performer. Placed in his only bumper at the Skelton’s local track Warwick in the spring, he is expected to leave that form behind once plying his trade over obstacles this campaign.

A €50,000 foal, the four year old was sent off 3/1 favourite for a ‘newcomers’ event at the Midlands track towards the end of March. Ridden with the utmost confidence by Harry Skelton, the Getaway gelding tanked through the contest and, having moved up ominously behind the leaders, looked set to score at the first time of asking. However, his passage in the homestraight wasn’t trouble free before staying on to fill third position.

Three lengths behind Warren Greatrex’s winner Liam Mera Kai, the second, fourth, fifth and seventh have all run creditably in defeat since. According to Race Iq, Dutch Corner hit the highest speed of all twelve runners, recording 38.04mph during the penultimate furlong – the four year old covered that furlong in 11.84 seconds, which is the fastest of any runner in the whole field. Team Skelton were no doubt disappointed that Dutch Corner didn’t make a winning start but it won’t be long before he redresses the balance. One for the future, he can develop into a smart two mile novice hurdler.