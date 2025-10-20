Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the inside word on from the yard

National Hunt Dark Horses: Mark Howard on Dan Skelton new recruits

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Mon October 20, 2025 · 17 min ago

Mark Howard's new series launches with a look at some of the exciting new recruits who have joined Dan Skelton for the season ahead.

DUTCH CORNER (IRE) 4 ch g Getaway (GER) – Lightning Breeze (IRE)

A half-brother to four times Grade 1 and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Yorkhill, Dutch Corner is bred to be a useful performer. Placed in his only bumper at the Skelton’s local track Warwick in the spring, he is expected to leave that form behind once plying his trade over obstacles this campaign.

A €50,000 foal, the four year old was sent off 3/1 favourite for a ‘newcomers’ event at the Midlands track towards the end of March. Ridden with the utmost confidence by Harry Skelton, the Getaway gelding tanked through the contest and, having moved up ominously behind the leaders, looked set to score at the first time of asking. However, his passage in the homestraight wasn’t trouble free before staying on to fill third position.

Three lengths behind Warren Greatrex’s winner Liam Mera Kai, the second, fourth, fifth and seventh have all run creditably in defeat since. According to Race Iq, Dutch Corner hit the highest speed of all twelve runners, recording 38.04mph during the penultimate furlong – the four year old covered that furlong in 11.84 seconds, which is the fastest of any runner in the whole field. Team Skelton were no doubt disappointed that Dutch Corner didn’t make a winning start but it won’t be long before he redresses the balance. One for the future, he can develop into a smart two mile novice hurdler.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING