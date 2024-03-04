National Hunt Chase to be run in honour of Maureen Mullins

The National Hunt Chase will be run in honour of the late Maureen Mullins next week.

Mullins, who sadly passed away aged 94 on February 14th, was the matriarch of an outstanding Irish racing dynasty. Her late husband Paddy saddled half a dozen Festival winners which included the great mare Dawn Run, the only horse in history to win the Champion Hurdle (1984) and the Cheltenham Gold Cup (1986). Her five children have also had a huge impact on The Festival, none more so than her trainer son Willie who has saddled a record 94 winners at Jump racing’s Olympics to date. Sons Tony and Tom have also enjoyed success as trainers at The Festival while grandsons Patrick, Danny and Emmet have all ridden Festival winners.