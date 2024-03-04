National Hunt Chase to be run in honour of Maureen Mullins

The National Hunt Chase will be run in honour of the late Maureen Mullins next week.
Mullins, who sadly passed away aged 94 on February 14th, was the matriarch of an outstanding Irish racing dynasty.
Her late husband Paddy saddled half a dozen Festival winners which included the great mare Dawn Run, the only horse in history to win the Champion Hurdle (1984) and the Cheltenham Gold Cup (1986).
Her five children have also had a huge impact on The Festival, none more so than her trainer son Willie who has saddled a record 94 winners at Jump racing’s Olympics to date. Sons Tony and Tom have also enjoyed success as trainers at The Festival while grandsons Patrick, Danny and Emmet have all ridden Festival winners.
Maureen Mullins herself was also a winning rider, and an owner and breeder.
Ian Renton, Managing Director, West, The Jockey Club, said: “The National Hunt Chase has a long tradition of commemorating some of Jump racing’s most famous names and we are delighted that the Mullins family has agreed to have the historic contest run in honour of Maureen Mullins in 2024.
“A true stalwart of Jump racing, Maureen Mullins was a regular visitor to The Festival and her sad passing last month leaves a big void. We hope that putting her name to the National Hunt Chase celebrates her tremendous legacy in the appropriate way.”
Willie Mullins said: “Our family are delighted and honoured to have a race named after our mother Maureen who had a great affinity for Cheltenham and enjoyed every moment there.”
Tony Mullins added: "Undoubtedly the correct race for a great stayer."
