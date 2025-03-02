National Hunt Chase named in honour of HRH The Princess Royal

The oldest contest staged at the biggest four days in jumps racing, it will now be known as the Princess Royal National Hunt Chase. In 2025 it will take place on day one of the Festival, Champion Day, Tuesday March 11.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal is an accomplished horsewoman who won individual Gold at the 1971 European Eventing Championships staged at Burghley. She was also part of the British Eventing team at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and in the 1980s rode as an amateur jockey, successfully partnering winners both on the Flat and over jumps. Since 1985, The Princess Royal has been President of the Riding For The Disabled Association.

The Princess Royal is a frequent visitor to Cheltenham Racecourse. On the first day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham in 2015, The Princess Royal opened The Princess Royal Stand, which was constructed as part of the racecourse’s £45 million redevelopment. The Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara Tindall, has been a member of the Racecourse Committee at Cheltenham since 2019.