National and Topham options for Shakem Up’Arry

Harry Redknapp’s Cheltenham Festival hero Shakem Up’Arry has a date with Aintree’s Grand National fences on the agenda – but time will tell whether he lines up for the big race itself or the Randox Topham Handicap Chase 24 hours earlier.

The Ben Pauling-trained 10-year-old – who is named after a West Ham supporter who used to instruct the former Irons manager to ‘Shakem Up’Arry’ on matchdays – gave the well-known football boss his first victory at National Hunt’s showpiece meeting with a brilliant display in the TrustATrader Plate. It was a performance which backed up his win at Prestbury Park on New Year’s Day and while in the form of his life, connections are relishing the prospect of tackling Aintree’s famous spruce next month. “He’s got an entry in the National and the Topham and he will run in one of them,” said Pauling.

“A lot will depend on the next confirmation stage of the National when we will see where we are, but we don’t have to make a decision until nearer the time and to be honest he’s only going to be ticking over and pop over one or two fences in preparation. “He’s come out of Cheltenham really well and we’re looking forward to Aintree with him.” Shakem Up’Arry has never won over further than an extended two and a half miles in his career to date, but Pauling believes his Festival champion would not let the side down if Redknapp decides to take a shot at the world’s most famous steeplechase. “First off we need to get into the National and if we did, which race he runs in will come down to the personal preference of Harry and if he wants a runner in the National or whether he wants to go to the Topham,” explained Pauling. “You never know if a horse is going to stay the trip of a National, but he travels and jumps so well you could see him probably running a big race. It’s just a case of what happens when you cross the Melling Road and go to another level. “It will be a case of weighing up the pros and cons, but you would think he would be a good sight over the fences, he certainly wouldn’t be backing off them, that’s for sure.”