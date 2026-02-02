Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle result, report and latest Cheltenham Festival odds

1st Doctor Steinberg 7/4 favourite

2nd Kazansky 4/1

3rd Love Me Tender 4/1

Report

Doctor Steinberg ran out an emphatic winner of the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown to provide Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the race in six years.

Doctor Steinberg, winner of a Grade 2 from recent Doncaster winner Thedeviluno last time, was a little uneasy in the market as support came for stablemate Love Me Tender amongst others in what appeared to be a well contested renewal of the Grade 1 contest but he ultimately looked in a different league from his rivals.

Around six lengths covered the field with two flights and around six furlongs of the two mile six contest to run with Yeshil still at the head of affairs but the leader weakened rapidly as Doctor Steinberg breezed into the lead.

Behind him, his principal rivals were beginning to play their hands but Santo Sospir was ridden away from the second last where Kazansky and Riskaway were others to come under a ride. In contrast, Paul Townend had yet to move a muscle aboard Doctor Steinberg and that remained the case in the straight as the six-year-old pulled further clear of his toiling rivals before producing a bold leap at the last, suggesting he still plenty left in the tank.

The winning distances were eight lengths and six lengths as Doctor Steinberg followed in the steps of Final Demand, Dancing City and others.

"Every time we've gone up in trip he seems to like it," said Mullins, "he's out of a Cyborg mare and that's all stamina. I think we bought two off Walter [Connors, breeder] that year, Kopek Des Bordes and this fellow, so a 100% record in Grade 1s which is fantastic.

"Probably going to the last was the first time he relaxed, there was a horse up his backside everywhere he went and he was very free but he kept galloping. He goes on all sorts of ground but he seems to be better when he has tougher conditions."

